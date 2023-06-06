APM TERMINAL PROVIDES MORE SCHOLARSHIP

By: Mark B. Dumbar

MONROVIA-APM Terminals-Liberia through its Corporate Social Initiatives has distributed another set of scholarship funds to students in Districts 13 and 14 in Montserrado County.

The distribution ceremony is the third year in the series of disbursements made under the company’s educational scholarship.

At an event held at the Freeway Baptist High School Auditorium in Gardnerville, the 120 benefiting students who are receiving scholarships from six institutions across APM Terminals-Liberia were offered another set of scholarship packages.

The latest round of scholarships amounts to three million Liberian Dollars (L$3,000,000) in fees. The amount according to APM Terminals is expected to empower the brilliant, disadvantaged school children to make the best out of their education.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of APM Terminals-Liberia CSR Committee, Mr. Habib Sheriff reiterated that the company’s gesture is a social investment to children in Liberia.

“This is one of the flagship programs under our many CSR initiatives and we are happy to do this for the third time successfully,” he pointed out.

According to him, students in Liberia continue to enjoy this program from APM Terminals-Liberia.

“We continue to make these investments to demonstrate that we are committed to raising the next set of leaders and committed to using education as a tool to transform the Liberian society,” he revealed.

Also speaking, the Assistant Minister for Student Personnel Services at the Ministry of Education, Tarnue Marwolo Bongolee expressed appreciation to the company and admonished the benefitting institutions and students to make good use of the opportunity.

“On behalf of the ministry and government, I want to appreciate APM Terminals-Liberia for the opportunity they are giving to these children,” he stressed.

According to him, some of the children benefiting today are now out of the statistics of those who cannot afford to be in school because their parents cannot pay their fees and this has been made possible by APM Terminals-Liberia.

“I encourage you and the schools on this program to make good use of this opportunity,” he intimated.

In response, Montserrado County District #13 Representative, Edward Papay Flomo expressed appreciation to the company and promised to continuously collaborate with APM Terminals-Liberia and other stakeholders to improve the educational system in the district.

“Let me say a very big thank you to the APM Terminals-Liberia family for embarking on such a brilliant initiative for the people of Districts 13 and 14 and for the country as a whole,” he added.

Flomo disclosed that for some years now the company has taken the responsibility of paying the fees of some of the children in the district and something he said has brought relief to all of them. “We are going to work together collectively to advance the interest of our people,” he among other things concluded.

In brief remarks, a 6th Grade Student at Boakai Konneh Foundation School, Princess Cooper lauded APM Terminals Liberia and its management for the investment in their lives.

“On behalf of all beneficiaries, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to APM Terminals-Liberia for giving us the opportunity to rekindle our hopes for a better future,” she said.

Cooper encouraged students of the Boakai Konneh Foundation School to take the opportunity being provided by APM Terminals-Liberia very seriously so as to benefit them in their educational sojourn.

“I remember years back, I was a constant victim of fees sacking in my school but since the introduction of this scholarship program, I have been learning under a relaxed atmosphere without any hindrance, thanks to APM Terminals-Liberia,” she pointed out.

APM Terminals-Liberia’s scholarship scheme was launched in December 2021 as an intervention targeted at assisting brilliant but disadvantaged students in Liberia. Schools that get enrolled in the scheme would have to meet the GOL-Educational requirements as well as the company’s own impact assessment criteria.

So far six schools from different communities surrounding the Freeport of Monrovia have been included and more qualified schools are expected to benefit from the scheme in the future.