Another Autopsy On Charloe Musu’s Remains

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

The remains of Charloe Musu, the daughter of former imprisoned Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott will undergo another autopsy for the second time.

This time, the autopsy will be sponsored by relatives of the deceased.

Ensuring the defendants are properly represented is the main goal of the second autopsy. The request was contained in a Bill of Information submitted by Justice Gloria Musu Scott’s attorneys which was then debated by both sides and approved by Judge Rosevelt Willies, Resident Judge Of Criminal Court “A.”

The pathologist to be hired to examine Musu’s remains would be an independent, international pathologist. The verdict required the defense attorney for the accused to deliver the credentials to the Liberian Medical and Dental Counsels who will subsequently submit same to that honorable court.

The court has also allowed the lawyers for the former justice access to the crime site so they can do additional investigations because, in their opinion, the state’s indictment contained a number of serious allegations that they are unable to adequately evaluate.

The court rejected the government’s request for the defense team to visit the crime scene, conduct an investigation, and perform an independent autopsy on Musu’s remains after the state acknowledged that the defense had the right to do so during the Tuesday argument. However, because the timing was improper, the court also ruled against the government’s request.

The defense team has till Friday to visit the location of the crime and conduct its own investigation, but only with the presence of one representative each from the Liberia National Police, the Sheriff of the Court, and the Ministry of Justice.