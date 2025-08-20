An Irreversible Path To Progress: LACRA Gains Momentum

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

All is not lost for the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA). Giant efforts have been initiated by the Acting Director-General of the entity Dan T. Saryee aimed at restoring institutional credibility, ensuring stronger transparency and accountability.

In the actualization of fiscal prudence, a rigorous review of all bank accounts and financial transactions was conducted to ensure full compliance with the institution’s established procedures and board resolutions.

The institution has smoothly transitioned from a manual accounting system to a modernized mobile money platform that is designed to reduce the risk associated with cash payment, and royalties. This unique process increases efficiency in financial reporting and promotes accountability.

As part of the sustained reform process, the entity has accelerated and reactivated local Offices in Bong, Nimba, and Lofa Counties. These offices have been repositioned as proactive hubs for farmers’ support, quality control, and job creation.

The Interim Leadership has developed cutting-edge technology that will streamline the database of exporters, track export volumes, maintain farmer profiles, farm geo-locations among others.

A new framework to ensure that Liberian Agricultural Commodities are not only of high quality but are also traceable has been implemented under the stewardship of the Acting Director-General.

This is a critical step towards securing fair trade opportunities and premium prices for farmers in the international market.

The Interim Management Team has made several visits to establish the current state of the Estates in Bong and Nimba Counties.

The Leadership continues to engage with key stakeholders, including cocoa and coffee exporters, local buyers, border security, tax officers, and cooperatives. The Team visited Logatuah Border to meet with tax officers and security personnel to solicit their support in preventing the smuggling of agricultural produce.

A communication has been sent to the Inspector-General of the Liberia National Police, the Director-General of the Liberia Revenue Authority and the Commissioner-General of the Liberia Immigration Service to discuss solutions to reported smuggling at the border points.

To improve the transparent movement of shipments, the Management Team met with Authorities from the Ghana Maritime Transport Services (GMTS) and APM Terminals. An agreement was reached to enhance transparency at the NPA main gate and prevent smuggling. A comprehensive compliance form has been developed to track export shipments and report.

Upon taking over, the Director-General held departmental meetings with staff to address any concerns and alleviate fear resulting from the leadership change.

A detailed financial report for the month of July is being prepared and will be submitted separately by the Acting Deputy Director General for Administration and Finance. This will include a full accounting of revenues collected and expenditure.

The Interim Management Team intends to continue its reform efforts towards automation and technological preparedness.

The Leadership vows to prioritize the stability of LACRA’s operations and its critical role in promoting and regulating Liberia’s Agricultural Sector.