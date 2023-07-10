“An Ingratitude To Gov’t, Partners”

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

MONROVIA-Several Liberians have strongly criticized the attitude of some Paynesville residents who are in the constant habit of dumping garbage on the newly constructed road in the city of Paynesville.

Speaking over the weekend to our reporter who toured the newly constructed road by the Liberian Government with support from its developmental partner, the African Development Bank around the Police Academy Junction and Du-Port Road Junction, the citizens described the residents’ behaviors as ingratitude to the highest degree.

Morris Williams, a motorcyclist said the behavior of those he described as heartless Liberians who are interested in taking the garbage from their homes and dumping it on the road are not patriotic citizens but enemies of the country’s developmental progress.

“No patriotic citizen in any country will do what these guys are doing to dump dirt on the street without remorse; only Liberians can do that,” Williams said. He said the attitude being exhibited by citizens who are dumping garbage on the streets have the propensity to destroy the image of the country.

Williams used the interview to call on the government through the Liberia National Police and the Paynesville City Police to institute security measures to apprehend those who are dumping garbage on the streets.

Also speaking, a resident of Du-Port Road Junction, Nathaniel Jackson said those at-risk youth otherwise known as Zogos are in the constant habit of taking garbage from various communities and dumping it on the streets.

He further attributed the actions by the at-risk youth to community residents who usually give their garbage to the ‘Zogos’ for disposal.

Jackson said the residents are aware that ‘Zogos’ do not have any dumpsite for the disposal of garbage but continually allow them to take their garbage and dump them on the streets.

He recommended to the police to detain those who will give the at-risk youth their garbage for disposal.

According to him, the cleaning of the streets is a collective effort of every Liberian, especially those patriotic Liberians.