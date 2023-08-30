AML’s New Plant Nearing Completion

This takes the crushed ore from the stockpile and first grinds it to an even size before it is mixed with water and the iron is separated by a series of flotation, reflux classifiers, and magnetic systems. Concentrator product – the refined material with higher Fe content – will be sent directly to the rail load-out stockpile.

Ore processing plant moving fast in Yekepa, Nimba County. The expansion project includes major upgrades to processing, rail, and port facilities. That is the kind of high-quality grade ore that will sell and make Liberia a key player in the European Union’s Decarbonized Steel market.

Already, the steel industry is responsible for around 5% of CO2 (Carbon dioxide) emissions in the EU and 7% globally.

Therefore, the EU seeks to develop and commercialize new low-CO2 (Carbon dioxide) technologies within the next 5-10 years to be in line with the EU’s climate targets. Ultimately, achieving a higher grade of ore means higher metal recovery and cheaper operational costs because it is generally known that low ore grades put increased pressure on operating costs while steadily increasing the environmental impact of the mine.

Meanwhile, Arcelor Mittal-Liberia has reported another derailment on its rail track involving one of its locomotives en route from the mines in Yekepa to the port in Buchanan.

According to ArcelorMittal, the incident occurred due to the theft of railway fasteners by unknown individuals. “AML has experienced a surge in the theft of rail ties and other metal fasteners that secure the tracks to the rail sleepers. There were no injuries or fatalities recorded,” the company said in a statement.

“The incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Kilometer 32, around the Liberia Agriculture Company in Grand Bassa County. An inspection of the derailment site by ArcelorMittal Liberia is ongoing to ascertain the level of damage caused by the incident. Normal production remains shut down because of the accident,” ArcelorMittal statement read.

In the past ArcelorMittal Liberia’s railway operations have suffered many similar attacks and sabotage by criminals who remove rail sleepers and fasteners thereby posing huge risks of accidents on the track. The incident as well as others in the past has been reported to the Liberia National Police (LNP).

“The management of ArcelorMittal Liberia condemns in the strongest terms, these constant criminal attacks on its operations and has called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible,” ArcelorMittal statement concluded.