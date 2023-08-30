AML’s New Plant Nearing Completion

Business
By Wilson
808

This takes the crushed ore from the stockpile and first grinds it to an even size before it is mixed with water and the iron is separated by a series of flotation, reflux classifiers, and magnetic systems. Concentrator product – the refined material with higher Fe content – will be sent directly to the rail load-out stockpile.

Ore processing plant moving fast in Yekepa, Nimba County. The expansion project includes major upgrades to processing, rail, and port facilities. That is the kind of high-quality grade ore that will sell and make Liberia a key player in the European Union’s Decarbonized Steel market.

Already, the steel industry is responsible for around 5% of CO2 (Carbon dioxide) emissions in the EU and 7% globally.

Therefore, the EU seeks to develop and commercialize new low-CO2 (Carbon dioxide) technologies within the next 5-10 years to be in line with the EU’s climate targets. Ultimately, achieving a higher grade of ore means higher metal recovery and cheaper operational costs because it is generally known that low ore grades put increased pressure on operating costs while steadily increasing the environmental impact of the mine.

Meanwhile, Arcelor Mittal-Liberia has reported another derailment on its rail track involving one of its locomotives en route from the mines in Yekepa to the port in Buchanan.

According to ArcelorMittal, the incident occurred due to the theft of railway fasteners by unknown individuals. “AML has experienced a surge in the theft of rail ties and other metal fasteners that secure the tracks to the rail sleepers. There were no injuries or fatalities recorded,” the company said in a statement.

“The incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Kilometer 32, around the Liberia Agriculture Company in Grand Bassa County. An inspection of the derailment site by ArcelorMittal Liberia is ongoing to ascertain the level of damage caused by the incident. Normal production remains shut down because of the accident,” ArcelorMittal statement read.

In the past ArcelorMittal Liberia’s railway operations have suffered many similar attacks and sabotage by criminals who remove rail sleepers and fasteners thereby posing huge risks of accidents on the track. The incident as well as others in the past has been reported to the Liberia National Police (LNP).

“The management of ArcelorMittal Liberia condemns in the strongest terms, these constant criminal attacks on its operations and has called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible,” ArcelorMittal statement concluded.

 

 

Wilson 218 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
141 Comments
  1. Marykab says

    toradol allergy

    Reply
  2. DavidZiple says

    propecia prescription uk cost

    Reply
  3. WilliamVal says

    order zithromax over the counter

    Reply
  4. Richardror says

    [url=https://accutn.com/]buy accutane pills online[/url]

    Reply
  5. DavidZiple says

    prescription for cialis

    Reply
  6. Daviswex says

    diflucan one

    Reply
  7. Richardror says

    buy generic accutane online cheap

    Reply
  8. Alankab says

    buying lasix over the counter

    Reply
  9. WilliamVal says

    metformin 500 mg price uk

    Reply
  10. Ashkab says

    voltaren gel pharmacy

    Reply
  11. Eyekab says

    strattera generic canada

    Reply
  12. Alankab says

    azithromycin 500mg over the counter

    Reply
  13. Daviswex says

    diclofenac 500 mg tablet

    Reply
  14. WilliamVal says

    the canadian pharmacy

    Reply
  15. Richardror says

    furosemide pharmacy

    Reply
  16. Eyekab says

    can i buy diflucan over the counter in canada

    Reply
  17. Marykab says

    [url=http://accutn.com/]buy accutane online paypal[/url]

    Reply
  18. Richardror says

    rx costs accutane

    Reply
  19. Marykab says

    amoxicillin 3109

    Reply
  20. Richardror says

    how to buy diflucan

    Reply
  21. Marykab says

    generic cialis uk

    Reply
  22. Alankab says

    diflucan capsule 50 mg

    Reply
  23. Eyekab says

    metformin 750 mg

    Reply
  24. Marykab says

    cost of prescription drug trazodone

    Reply
  25. Eyekab says

    diflucan australia over the counter

    Reply
  26. Marykab says

    prednisolone brand name india

    Reply
  27. Josephjeore says

    best online pharmacy for viagra

    Reply
  28. Daviswex says

    valtrex online pharmacy

    Reply
  29. Josephjeore says

    canadian pharmacy viagra

    Reply
  30. Eyekab says

    toradol 100mg

    Reply
  31. Daviswex says

    valtrex medication

    Reply
  32. Alankab says

    prednisolone generic

    Reply
  33. Daviswex says

    toradol kidney stones

    Reply
  34. Eyekab says

    prednisolone 5mg pharmacy

    Reply
  35. Curtislam says

    nolvadex purchase online

    Reply
  36. Eyekab says

    furosemide 500 mg online

    Reply
  37. Ashkab says

    [url=http://toradol.party/]toradol tablet cost[/url]

    Reply
  38. Alankab says

    clonidine uk

    Reply
  39. Ashkab says

    buy combivent inhaler

    Reply
  40. Josephjeore says

    purchase finasteride without a prescription

    Reply
  41. Marykab says

    order valtrex online uk

    Reply
  42. Ashkab says

    clonidine 0.1 mg for sleep

    Reply
  43. Ashkab says

    tamoxifen 20 mg tablet price in india

    Reply
  44. Curtislam says

    [url=http://clonidine.africa/]clonidine patch for adhd[/url]

    Reply
  45. Josephjeore says

    buy prednisolone 5mg tabs

    Reply
  46. Josephjeore says

    [url=https://cialis.best/]how to order cialis pills[/url]

    Reply
  47. Richardror says

    amoxicillin 20 mg

    Reply
  48. Ashkab says

    canadadrugpharmacy

    Reply
  49. Eyekab says

    where to get diflucan over the counter

    Reply
  50. WilliamVal says

    toradol 30

    Reply
  51. Daviswex says

    [url=http://atomoxetine.trade/]us generic strattera[/url]

    Reply
  52. Josephjeore says

    how much is albuterol in mexico

    Reply
  53. WilliamVal says

    cialis generic 5mg

    Reply
  54. Josephjeore says

    vermox drug

    Reply
  55. DavidZiple says

    metformin otc usa

    Reply
  56. Josephjeore says

    [url=https://imetformin.online/]metformin over the counter australia[/url]

    Reply
  57. Ashkab says

    furosemide 160mg daily

    Reply
  58. Josephjeore says

    furosemide 200 mg

    Reply
  59. Jackkab says

    vermox tablets for sale

    Reply
  60. Samkab says

    amoxicillin 25 mg

    Reply
  61. DavidZiple says

    how much is diflucan 150 mg

    Reply
  62. Joekab says

    voltaren gel india buy online

    Reply
  63. Alankab says

    diflucan cost in india

    Reply
  64. Josephjeore says

    amoxicillin 10 mg

    Reply
  65. Eyekab says

    trazodone otc price

    Reply
  66. Richardror says

    order motilium

    Reply
  67. Daviswex says

    cost for valtrex

    Reply
  68. DavidZiple says

    vermox australia

    Reply
  69. Joekab says

    toradol online pharmacy

    Reply
  70. Josephjeore says

    toradol pain shot

    Reply
  71. Marykab says

    [url=http://avaltrex.com/]valtrex 500 mg[/url]

    Reply
  72. Marykab says

    voltaren no prescription

    Reply
  73. Alankab says

    toradol 10mg cost

    Reply
  74. Alankab says

    propecia tablets cheap

    Reply
  75. Samkab says

    where can i buy diflucan

    Reply
  76. Curtislam says

    [url=https://atomoxetine.trade/]strattera capsule[/url]

    Reply
  77. DavidZiple says

    clonidine for adhd

    Reply
  78. Josephjeore says

    buy accutane without prescription

    Reply
  79. Joekab says

    prescription medicine furosemide

    Reply
  80. Alankab says

    toradol over the counter

    Reply
  81. Joekab says

    buy diflucan online uk

    Reply
  82. Curtislam says

    diflucan online cheap without a prescription

    Reply
  83. Jackkab says

    metformin pharmacy coupon

    Reply
  84. Jackkab says

    diflucan candida

    Reply
  85. Richardror says

    lasix 50 mg

    Reply
  86. Eyekab says

    metformin pill for sale

    Reply
  87. DavidZiple says

    motilium online uk

    Reply
  88. Daviswex says

    ventolin online no prescription

    Reply
  89. Samkab says

    furosemide over the counter

    Reply
  90. Samkab says

    prednisolone prices

    Reply
  91. Marykab says

    can you buy diflucan over the counter in australia

    Reply
  92. Ashkab says

    tamoxifen 20 mg price

    Reply
  93. Alankab says

    cialis gel online

    Reply
  94. Marykab says

    otc toradol

    Reply
  95. Josephjeore says

    albuterol otc mexico

    Reply
  96. Richardror says

    bactrim cost

    Reply
  97. Samkab says

    otc albuterol

    Reply
  98. Richardror says

    buy diflucan online cheap

    Reply
  99. Marykab says

    canadian pharmacies comparison

    Reply
  100. Marykab says

    [url=https://vermox.trade/]vermox canada price[/url]

    Reply
  101. Alankab says

    lexapro 100mg tablets

    Reply
  102. Josephjeore says

    prednisolone 5 mg tablet without a prescription

    Reply
  103. Curtislam says

    pharmacy rx world canada

    Reply
  104. Ashkab says

    toradol for back pain

    Reply
  105. Richardror says

    purchase furosemide online

    Reply
  106. Josephjeore says

    canadian pharmacy 24

    Reply
  107. Curtislam says

    wholesale pharmacy

    Reply
  108. WilliamVal says

    [url=http://albuterol.africa/]albuterol price in india[/url]

    Reply
  109. Samkab says

    lasix over the counter canada

    Reply
  110. Ashkab says

    diflucan online cheap

    Reply
  111. Joekab says

    glucophage 850mg price south africa

    Reply
  112. Daviswex says

    lasix drug canada

    Reply
  113. WilliamVal says

    buy augmentin online with out prescription

    Reply
  114. Richardror says

    buy azithromycin without prescription

    Reply
  115. DavidZiple says

    generic cialis online no prescription

    Reply
  116. Samkab says

    best price for lexapro generic

    Reply
  117. Jackkab says

    where can i buy motilium

    Reply
  118. Daviswex says

    where can i buy prednisolone in the uk

    Reply
  119. Samkab says

    lexapro generic canada

    Reply
  120. Daviswex says

    ventolin hfa

    Reply
  121. Daviswex says

    bactrim forte

    Reply
  122. Alankab says

    cialis offer

    Reply
  123. Daviswex says

    tamoxifen purchase online

    Reply
  124. Joekab says

    tadalafil 22 mg

    Reply
  125. Samkab says

    lexapro capsule

    Reply
  126. DavidZiple says

    ordering diflucan generic

    Reply
  127. Joekab says

    propecia hair growth

    Reply
  128. Richardror says

    [url=http://avaltrex.com/]by valtrex online[/url]

    Reply
  129. Eyekab says

    amoxil 500 mg price

    Reply
  130. Marykab says

    buy motilium online

    Reply
  131. Richardror says

    [url=http://escitalopram.party/]otc lexapro[/url]

    Reply
  132. Josephjeore says

    toradol medication

    Reply
  133. Samkab says

    brazilian pharmacy online

    Reply
  134. Jackkab says

    online pharmacy in turkey

    Reply
  135. Ashkab says

    buy furosemide online australia

    Reply
  136. Ashkab says

    bactrim 40 mg

    Reply
  137. Ashkab says

    [url=https://accutn.com/]accutane tablets uk[/url]

    Reply
  138. Daviswex says

    how to get nolvadex in australia

    Reply
  139. Samkab says

    where can i buy diflucan

    Reply
  140. Richardror says

    metformin 10 mg

    Reply
  141. Josephjeore says

    diclofenac pills usa

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.