AML: Nimba Chief Urges Youths to Resolve Issues through Dialogue and Unity

Liberia-Nimba County Chief Elder, Robert Senneh, has urged the county’s youth and citizens to abandon protests in place of dialogue as the primary means of addressing concerns related to the ArcelorMittal Liberia Concession.

Speaking on the midweek edition of the radio program “The Truth of the Matter,” which is aired on three radio stations in Nimba, Chief Senneh highlighted the tangible benefits that dialogue has already brought to the community.

Chief Senneh pointed to recent successes made through peaceful negotiation, noting that chiefs from host communities had recently received five new motorbikes from ArcelorMittal Liberia.

This gesture which followed a recommendation by Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin, underscored the positive outcomes that can be achieved through constructive engagement.

Reflecting on past events, Chief Senneh recalled the disruption in May 2024 when some citizens temporarily halted ArcelorMittal Liberia’s operations using traditional methods as a way of expressing dissatisfaction.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, recalling the words of President Joseph Boakai, who had previously urged chiefs and elders to prioritize peace and seek solutions through dialogue.

According to Chief Senneh, protests are unlikely to produce favorable results and may even undermine the progress that has been made.

“Dialogue, not protests, is the way forward,” Chief Senneh stated firmly.

“Our community’s strength lies in our ability to come together and find solutions that benefit everyone. Protests may seem like a quick fix, but they often lead to more problems than they solve.”

In addition to promoting dialogue, Chief Senneh addressed other critical issues affecting the youth of Nimba, warning against the dangers of illegal drug use.

He urged young people to stay focused on their future, saying: “Our youth are the future of Nimba. We must protect them from the perils of drug use and guide them toward a brighter path.”

Chief Senneh also called on the Civil Society Council of Nimba to enhance their collaboration, stressing that the county relies heavily on their leadership and oversight to ensure progress and unity.

In somber note, Chief Senneh also extended his deepest condolences to the families in Nimba County’s Electoral District Seven, where two citizens tragically lost their lives in August 2024 when a locally made ferry capsized.

He urged the community to support the grieving families and work together to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The Chief’s remarks come at a time when ArcelorMittal Liberia is actively engaging with local communities to foster a harmonious relationship and promote sustainable development.

As part of its community engagement efforts, the company has been working closely with local leaders and stakeholders to address concerns and ensure that its operations contribute positively to the well-being of the host communities.

ArcelorMittal Liberia has reiterated its commitment to supporting the development of Nimba County, especially the mine affected to ensure that the benefits of its operations are felt by all.

The company is rehabilitating several miles of farm to market roads, donated motorbikes to chiefs and elders in an effort to strengthen ties with local communities and promote dialogue as a means of resolving issues.

Chief Senneh’s call for unity and dialogue he said is meant to serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of peaceful engagement and collaboration in achieving long-term progress for Nimba County.

He said is appeal the youth, in particular, is meant to highlight the crucial role that young people play in shaping the future of their community.

For years now, Nimba has continued to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the ArcelorMittal Liberia Concession, and the message from its Chief Elder is even clearer: Unity, dialogue, and a commitment to progress are the keys to a brighter future for all.

By Edmund Gbarwee