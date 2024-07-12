AML: Life Is Changing From Zero To Hero”

Monrovia-D. Paye, a student at the ArcelorMittal Training Academy in Yekepa, Nimba County, has been raining praise on ArcelorMittal Liberia for the effective life changing potential at the training academy offers.

She lauded ArcelorMittal for the effective management of the facility which according to her is second to none across the nation.

Loius told reporter who took a tour of the facility in Yekepa since entering the academy her life has gradually changed “from zero to hero”.

“Many other young people’s lives also changing due to the quality training we are receiving”.

Paye expressed her happiness at being part of the AML Training Academy, emphasizing her enjoyment of learning electricity as a future career profession.

“The learning environment is very ok. First, when I came, it seemed to be difficult but now I am a bit comfortable,” she added. She praised the AML foreign and local teachers, saying, “They treat us like a queen.”

“I want to tell my fellow females that when they hear about the test let them take the test. There is nothing different here from what we learned in high school,” she noted.

Paye also highlighted her contentment at being among the many males at the training facility.

“I want to say thank you to the company for what they are doing for me so far because as I speak, I eat three times a day, sleep under current with water and everything,” she added.

A cross section of students pose with an instructor at AML Training Academy

Hailing from District #4 in Nimba County, Paye dreams of joining AML as an employee after completing her training in electricity.

ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Vocational Training Center (VTC), now known as the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy (AMLTA), is located in Yekepa, Nimba County.

It was established as part of the company’s commitment to enhancing the technical and vocational skills of Liberians. The center offers a variety of courses including diesel mechanics, fitting, industrial electricity, and boiler making, providing both theoretical and practical training over three years.

Graduates receive globally recognized and certified professional training in their respective fields. AMLTA provides full academic and boarding scholarships, covering tuition, housing, three meals a day, and a monthly stipend to ensure students can fully commit to their studies and training.

Upon completion, nearly all graduates are absorbed by ArcelorMittal Liberia with attractive startup packages. For instance, in December 2022, 50 graduates were absorbed as part of ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Phase Two expansion project. T

he training academy stands ready to empower more Liberians as AML continues to expand its operations in full readiness for Phase Two Expansion.