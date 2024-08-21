AML: ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Head of Sustainability, External Relations Pleads for Protection of Company Assets

By Wilson

Buchanan-ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Head of Sustainability, External Relations Pleads for Protection of Company AssetsMarcus Wleh, Head of Sustainability and External Relations at ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), has pleaded for an end to the repeated vandalism of the company’s assets by individuals with grievances against the company.

Speaking on Saturday in Buchanan City during the handover of a 40-foot container filled with medical supplies to the Grand Bassa County Health Team at Buchanan Government Hospital, Wleh emphasized that ArcelorMittal is committed to supporting the people of Liberia.

He expressed appreciation for the positive relationship between the company and the Liberian people but warned that ongoing disruptions are hindering the company’s ability to contribute even more.

“ArcelorMittal is here for the people of Liberia, and we deeply value the way Liberians have supported and valued our relationship,” Wleh said. “However, daily disruptions to our operations result in losses that diminish our ability to do more for the community.”

Wleh conveyed a message from ArcelorMittal’s CEO, stressing the importance of uninterrupted operations: “The CEO wants me to tell you that all of this – the support we provide – will not be possible if we face daily disruptions to our business.

“The company is owned by ArcelorMittal and the government of Liberia. Maybe many people don’t know this.”, he added

He continued, “When people get angry and damage the railway, the time and money we spend repairing it is time and money that could have gone toward community development efforts. The time we spend resolving protests is time taken away from developing new ideas and initiatives for our counties.”

Wleh urged Liberians to address grievances constructively saying: “This is your company. The more constructive we are, the more time we will have to live in peace and protect the investment,” he said.

During his remarks, he also clarified that the railroad does not belong to ArcelorMittal, but is a Liberian asset managed by the company. “The railroad is a Liberian asset, and we are only managing it. We are renting it – this is our landlord,” he explained. “So, we beg everyone to communicate and cooperate so we can continue to make more contributions.”

The AML Head of Sustainability and External Relations highlighted ArcelorMittal’s contribution to Liberia’s revenue through tax payments, noting that the company does not take its responsibilities lightly.

He also mentioned the company’s upcoming phase two expansion project, which will include the construction of a modern concentrator for enriching Liberian iron ore.

“The expansion of our operations is ongoing, and by the end of the year, we will have one of the first-ever modern concentrators in this region, which will allow us to generate more revenue from Liberian iron ore,” Wleh said. “Buchanan will have an expanded rail facility, and the port will be expanded as well. We invite the media to come and see exactly what is happening.”

In closing, Wleh emphasized that ArcelorMittal’s donations, such as the medical supplies, are not just done “for the community, but with the community: “Together, we can achieve a whole lot. ArcelorMittal is not just making donations for you, but we are doing it with you.”

ArcelorMittal Liberia has been a key partner in strengthening Liberia’s healthcare delivery system. The company has consistently supported healthcare initiatives, particularly in the communities where it operates.

Over the years, AMLl has donated medical supplies and equipment to hospitals and clinics across Liberia, contributing to improved healthcare services in these regions.

The company’s ongoing assistance includes the provision of essential medical supplies, support for health infrastructure, including the construction of hospitals in Nimba and Grand Bassa, and collaborative efforts with local health authorities to ensure public health and safety awareness.

 

Wilson 1757 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
27 Comments
  1. porn xnxx says

    Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested
    to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be
    a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
    I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share
    it with someone!

    Reply
  2. tonic greens says

    Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the great spirit.

    Also visit my webpage – tonic greens

    Reply
  3. sga123 says

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of
    any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.

    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your
    new updates.

    Reply
  4. เว็บบทความ says

    Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
    There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
    Please let me know. Many thanks

    my web blog เว็บบทความ

    Reply
  5. lottery defeater software reviews says

    At this time I am going to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming yet again to read further news.

    my blog – lottery defeater software reviews

    Reply
  6. online poker says

    Hi there friends, good piece of writing and nice arguments commented at this place, I am truly enjoying by these.

    Reply
  7. lottery defeated reviews says

    Tremendous things here. I am very satisfied to look your post.
    Thanks a lot and I am looking ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?

    my homepage: lottery defeated reviews

    Reply
  8. Slot Hoki Deposit Pulsa Tanpa Potongan says

    Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the
    video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking
    about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to
    read?

    Reply
  9. letmejerk says

    It’s hard to comе by experienced people fοr tһis topic, Ьut you seem like you knoѡ ѡһat you’re talking ɑbout!
    Thanks

    Feel free to surf tօ my web ρage letmejerk

    Reply
  10. buy viagra online says

    buy viagra online

    Reply
  11. phenq buy says

    After looking at a number of the blog posts on your web site, I really like
    your way of blogging. I saved it to my bookmark site list and will be checking
    back soon. Take a look at my web site as well and tell me your opinion.

    Feel free to visit my blog post … phenq buy

    Reply
  12. Antminer S19 Pro Price says

    great issues altogether, you just won a emblem new reader.

    What would you recommend in regards to your submit that you just made a few days
    ago? Any certain?

    Reply
  13. WWW.Die-seite.com says

    Hi i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this article i thought i could also make comment due to this brilliant
    piece of writing. http://WWW.Die-seite.com/index.php?a=stats&u=wilfredsweatman

    Reply
  14. kode voucher lazada says

    It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term and it’s time to be
    happy. I’ve learn this put up and if I could I want to counsel you few attention-grabbing things or suggestions.

    Maybe you can write subsequent articles regarding this article.

    I desire to read even more issues approximately it!.
    kodevoucher.net

    Reply
  15. lottery defeated reviews says

    Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar
    one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses?

    If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?

    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.

    Here is my web page lottery defeated reviews

    Reply
  16. Slot Gacor Zeus says

    If you desire to obtain a good deal from this piece of writing then you have to apply such
    strategies to your won web site.

    Reply
  17. does pro nerve 6 work says

    Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same
    layout and design. Great choice of colors!

    My blog post; does pro nerve 6 work

    Reply
  18. Slot New Member 100% says

    Hurrah, that’s what I was searching for, what a material!

    existing here at this weblog, thanks admin of this web site.

    Reply
  19. click here says

    Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you so much,
    However I am encountering problems with your RSS. I
    don’t know why I can’t subscribe to it. Is there anybody else having identical
    RSS issues? Anyone that knows the solution can you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

    Reply
  20. barak4d says

    What’s up to all, since I am genuinely keen of reading
    this website’s post to be updated regularly.
    It consists of nice information.

    Reply
  21. Porn says

    If some one desires expert view concerning running a blog afterward i
    propose him/her to visit this website, Keep up
    the pleasant work.

    Reply
  22. Bookmarkblast.com says

    Hello would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker
    then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair price?
    Thanks a lot, I appreciate it! https://Bookmarkblast.com/story17885197/rencontre-annuelle-dans-les-employ%C3%A9s-renforcer-l-engagement-et-la-collaboration

    Reply
  23. Daftar Sweet Bonanza Indonesia says

    Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
    I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
    Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.

    Cheers!

    Reply
  24. children porn says

    Child pornography found on this website is a violation of
    the law. Avoid this site and report it immediately.

    Reply
  25. addictiontreatments101 says

    After I initially commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me
    when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on each time a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the exact same comment.
    Is there a way you are able to remove me from that service?
    Thanks!

    Reply
  26. packwoods x runtz says

    I used to be suggested this website through
    my cousin. I’m not certain whether or not this submit is written by
    way of him as nobody else know such designated approximately my difficulty.
    You’re incredible! Thank you!

    Reply
  27. DMCA kaldırma prosedürü says

    DMCA kaldırma prosedürü Google SEO, dijital pazarlama stratejimizde devrim yarattı. https://www.royalelektrik.com/beylerbeyi-elektrikci/

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.