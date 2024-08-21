AML: ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Head of Sustainability, External Relations Pleads for Protection of Company Assets
Buchanan-ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Head of Sustainability, External Relations Pleads for Protection of Company AssetsMarcus Wleh, Head of Sustainability and External Relations at ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), has pleaded for an end to the repeated vandalism of the company’s assets by individuals with grievances against the company.
Speaking on Saturday in Buchanan City during the handover of a 40-foot container filled with medical supplies to the Grand Bassa County Health Team at Buchanan Government Hospital, Wleh emphasized that ArcelorMittal is committed to supporting the people of Liberia.
He expressed appreciation for the positive relationship between the company and the Liberian people but warned that ongoing disruptions are hindering the company’s ability to contribute even more.
“ArcelorMittal is here for the people of Liberia, and we deeply value the way Liberians have supported and valued our relationship,” Wleh said. “However, daily disruptions to our operations result in losses that diminish our ability to do more for the community.”
Wleh conveyed a message from ArcelorMittal’s CEO, stressing the importance of uninterrupted operations: “The CEO wants me to tell you that all of this – the support we provide – will not be possible if we face daily disruptions to our business.
“The company is owned by ArcelorMittal and the government of Liberia. Maybe many people don’t know this.”, he added
He continued, “When people get angry and damage the railway, the time and money we spend repairing it is time and money that could have gone toward community development efforts. The time we spend resolving protests is time taken away from developing new ideas and initiatives for our counties.”
Wleh urged Liberians to address grievances constructively saying: “This is your company. The more constructive we are, the more time we will have to live in peace and protect the investment,” he said.
During his remarks, he also clarified that the railroad does not belong to ArcelorMittal, but is a Liberian asset managed by the company. “The railroad is a Liberian asset, and we are only managing it. We are renting it – this is our landlord,” he explained. “So, we beg everyone to communicate and cooperate so we can continue to make more contributions.”
The AML Head of Sustainability and External Relations highlighted ArcelorMittal’s contribution to Liberia’s revenue through tax payments, noting that the company does not take its responsibilities lightly.
He also mentioned the company’s upcoming phase two expansion project, which will include the construction of a modern concentrator for enriching Liberian iron ore.
“The expansion of our operations is ongoing, and by the end of the year, we will have one of the first-ever modern concentrators in this region, which will allow us to generate more revenue from Liberian iron ore,” Wleh said. “Buchanan will have an expanded rail facility, and the port will be expanded as well. We invite the media to come and see exactly what is happening.”
In closing, Wleh emphasized that ArcelorMittal’s donations, such as the medical supplies, are not just done “for the community, but with the community: “Together, we can achieve a whole lot. ArcelorMittal is not just making donations for you, but we are doing it with you.”
ArcelorMittal Liberia has been a key partner in strengthening Liberia’s healthcare delivery system. The company has consistently supported healthcare initiatives, particularly in the communities where it operates.
Over the years, AMLl has donated medical supplies and equipment to hospitals and clinics across Liberia, contributing to improved healthcare services in these regions.
The company’s ongoing assistance includes the provision of essential medical supplies, support for health infrastructure, including the construction of hospitals in Nimba and Grand Bassa, and collaborative efforts with local health authorities to ensure public health and safety awareness.
