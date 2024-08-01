AML: ArcelorMittal Bids CEO Farewell

Liberia-ArcelorMittal Liberia, a leading steel and mining company in the country, held a heartfelt farewell ceremony for its outgoing CEO, Jozephus Coenen, who has been at the helm of the company since 2022, making significant contributions to the company and the Liberian economy during his tenure.

The event, attended by employees, government officials, and community leaders, celebrated Coenen’s leadership and vision, which have been pivotal in pushing forward various projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the company’s operations and fostering sustainable development in Liberia.

During his tenure, Coenen oversaw substantial investments in infrastructure and mining technologies, as well as initiatives focused on corporate social responsibility.

Coenen addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude to the dedicated employees and stakeholders who have supported him throughout his journey.

“It has been an honor to lead ArcelorMittal Liberia and work alongside such talented individuals,” he said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and I have every confidence that the company will continue to succeed.”

The farewell ceremony also included speeches from various departments of the company and dignitaries, including Liberia former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who praised Coenen’s efforts in contributing to the country’s economic growth and strengthening trade relations.

The event was marked by presentation of gifts in appreciation for the strong relationships built during Coenen’s leadership.

Following the ceremony, attendees joined in a reception where they shared memories and celebrated Coenen’s achievements.

Looking ahead, ArcelorMittal has announced the appointment of Michiel Van Der Merwe as the new CEO, effective immediately. The company is optimistic that Michiel Van Der Merwe will continue the momentum established under Coenen’s leadership and further advance its mission in Liberia.