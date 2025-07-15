AMEU: ‎Quality Over Quantity: LNP Partners with AMEU to Raise Police Standards

‎By: Othello Sarweh Nimely

‎

‎Monrovia, _The Liberia National Police (LNP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) to upgrade the academic qualifications and technical expertise of police officers who do not meet international policing standards.

‎

‎The official signing ceremony, held on Monday, July 14, in the conference room of AMEU, brought together senior police officials and the university administrators. The agreement outlines a mutual commitment between the LNP and AMEU to improve the professional development of officers and provide students with job experience.

‎

‎Under the terms of the MOU, AMEU will provide training in forensic science, criminal justice, and other security-related disciplines for LNP officers, particularly senior personnel. In return, the university will send its students to the Liberia National Police for internship and job placement opportunities, strengthening the bridge between academia and practical law enforcement.

‎

‎Speaking at the signing, Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman emphasized the urgent need to align Liberia’s police force with global standards.“My desire is to train our officers to meet international benchmarks,” Coleman stated.

‎

‎Col. Gregory Coleman expressed that his plan is to upgrade the standards of the Liberia National Police by shifting the focus from quantity to quality.

‎Coleman also pointed out the current imbalance in police coverage across the country, noting that Liberia’s police-to-population ratio remains below recommended levels.

‎

‎According to recent estimates, Liberia has fewer than 5,000 internationally trained officers serving a population of over 5 million—far below the United Nations standard of one officer per 450 people.

‎

‎Deputy Inspector General Hon. William K. Mulbah also spoke at the event, stressing the importance of preparing the next generation of law enforcement leaders.

‎

‎“We must invest in capacity-building now if we want to secure the future of policing in Liberia,” Mulbah said.

‎

‎AMEU President Dr. Alvin E. Attah hailed the MOU as a visionary collaboration that merges academic strength with national service.

‎

‎“Together, we’re not just building careers—we’re building a safer, smarter Liberia,” Dr. Attah noted. “This partnership is proof of what is possible when institutions work together for the public good.”

‎

‎Rev. Attah described the school’s relationship with the police as one that began long ago, noting that the agreement simply formalizes an existing collaboration. He emphasized that the intent of the partnership is to serve the best interests of Liberia.

‎

‎The partnership is expected to begin implementation in the coming academic semester.

‎

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.