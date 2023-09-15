All Set For Oct. 10 Elections

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Liberia’s Electoral body, the National Election Commission (NEC) says all is set for the conduct of the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Yesterday, the Commission said it is fully prepared to conduct the October 10, 2023 Presidential and legislative Election without hindrance as materials for the elections have begun arriving in the country.

Appearing on state radio yesterday, NEC boss, Davidetta Browne Lansanah said the Commission has already gotten the sum of over US$49 million plus that is being used for preparation for the October 10 elections with a balance of US$3.2 million which the Liberian Government is yet to disburse to the commission.

According to her, they have also brought in samples of the tactaballots (a ballot paper use for persons with visual impairment), mock ballots and have contracted community–based organizations and other civil society organizations to help with the Civic and Voters education in various counties and communities and are also training NEC Magistrates on how these things are used.

The NEC officials during an appearance on LBS program, “Elections and You,” said the tacta ballot papers and mock ballot papers have already being distributed to candidates including presidential, senatorial, and representative.

According to her, people need to know their candidates, have information about the elections that’s the reason she and her team have introduced radio programs, newspapers publications and providing of information on their website and social media.

She said, if a person has not been a listener to radio or reading of newspapers, that person she start because they do not have the capacity to reach every corner of Liberia with voters and civic education.

Speaking about the civility of the election, NEC said Liberians have the responsibility to uphold peaceful and not violence elections and that all political parties have the responsibility to uphold the Farmington Peace declaration.

A question was asked about Representative Yekeh Kolubah who reportedly threated to go back to the bush if the election result does not go in his favor.

Responding to said concern, the NEC boss called on any Liberian who has issues with elections to use the law and not the bush.

Recently,, the National Elections Commission (NEC) informedelectoral stakeholders that materials for the October 10, 2023, General Elections have started arriving in the country.

Ballot boxes as well as yellow and gray precinct kits have arrived at the NEC Central Warehouse, NEC said. The NEC disclosed that it has received mock (sample) ballots for all categories of election (President, Senate, and House of Representatives) for training purposes. Tactile ballot guides for the visually impaired and assorted stationery materials for the conduct of the polls have also arrived. Additional materials will be arriving in the coming days. Also, the Commission has produced and is distributing “Know Your Candidates” posters as part of its civic and voter education exercise.

Meanwhile, the packaging of training materials for the October 10, 2023, General Elections began on Monday, September 11, 2023, in the NEC Central Warehouse.

In a related development, training of Trainers (ToT) for magisterial staff will commence on September 13, 2023, at NEC Headquarters in preparation for the October 10 Elections. In addition, the NEC has commenced a series of Training Trainers workshops for agents of political parties and independent candidates for the October 10, 2023, General Elections.

With all these developments, the Commission says it is fully propelled to conduct the October 10, 2023 Presidential and legislative Election.