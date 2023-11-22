“All Major Roads Will Be Passable In My First 100 Days

By Mark B. Dumbar

Liberia’s President-elect, Joseph N. Boakia has assured that his administration will review the hardship that Liberians have been going through and ensure that all major roads are passable in his first 100 days in office.

Speaking Monday, November 20, 2023, in an interview with media outlets after being announced the newly elected President of Liberia, Ambassador Boakai said Liberians continue to complain about the hardship in the country for years now and their complaints must be review to find amicable solution.

According to Ambassador Boakai, the people of Liberia have made their decision to deliver them from hardship. Ambassador Boakai pointed out that in the first hundred days in office, his government will ensure that the major roads in the country are passable.

The Unity Party Standard-bearer promised to develop agriculture across the country and construct roads to help farmers bring their crops to town. The newly elected President thanked and appreciated defeated President George M. Weah for maintaining the peace of the country. He assured Liberians that the peace will be maintained at all cause under his administration.

“We want to assure them that we are all Liberians,” he added.The newly elected President added that all Liberians need is to maintain the peace.