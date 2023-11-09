ALCOP’s YACO Embarks On Community Engagements

An auxiliary of the All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) has embarked on a stakeholders and communities engagement in Montserrado County for the election of Unity Party (UP) Standard-bearer, Joseph Nyumah Boakai in the Presidential Run-off.

YACO comprising mostly young people of ALCOP have begun moving in various communities in Montserrado County campaigning for the Unity Party’s Standard-bearer with just five more days to the Presidential Run-off Election slated for November 14, 2023.

“We are giving meaning to our Endorsement, We will move in every community and to the homes of every stakeholder in Montserrado County and beyond to carry the message from our Standard-bearer, Lusinee F. Kamara to vote for the Rescue Team,” the young people of ALCOP said while campaigning in Monrovia yesterday.

“Lusinee F Kamara Sr. Says ALCOP vote UP JNB&JKK # 1 on November 14 2023,” they added. The group is mobilizing other young people across the country to join the Rescue Team of Ambassador Boakai and the Unity Party in ensuring that the UP Standard-bearer is elected on November 14, 2023.

Mr. Boakai and incumbent George Weah came first and second respectively in the just-ended Presidential and Legislative Elections among 18 other presidential candidates who contested the most contentious presidential election in the history of Liberia since the end of the civil unrest.

Weah, the incumbent obtained 43.83 percent of the total votes cast, while his main challenger, Boakai obtained 43.43 percent in the first round of the Presidential race.

Weah is seeking reelection after six year rule which is critics described as misrule marred by corruption and unexplained deaths and mysterious disappearances of citizens an allegation the President has vehemently denied and boast of massive development under his leadership than any other President in Liberia’s history.

The Presidential Run-off Election has been marred by series of endorsements from both ends with the surprised endorsement of Mr. Weah by the Collaborating Political parties (CPP) of businessman Alexander B. Cummings and the All Liberia Party (ALP) of Benoni Urey. Weah has also been endorsed by one of his strong stoutest critics, Henry P. Costa who led series of protests against the Weah administration over massive corruption and a failed administration of Mr. Weah.

Boakai too has been endorsed by the Liberian People’s Party (LPP) of respected Human Rights Lawyer, Tiawan S. Gongloe, former Foreign Minister Dr. Togar Gayweah Mcltosh, defeated presidential candidate, Edward Appleton, a surprised candidate who came third in the presidential race, Dr. Leo Simpson of Heywood Mission in Liberia and other prominent Liberians.