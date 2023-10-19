

By Mark N. Mengonfia

An alarming rate of invalid votes from the just-ended Presidential and Legislative Elections has been recorded by the National Elections Commission (NEC) as the electoral body continues to announce the results of the October 10 polls.

Following the October 10, 2023, Presidential and Legislative Elections, the National Election Commission started announcing results and is continuing the process recording a huge number of invalid votes across the country.

According to the latest results being announced, two of Liberia’s popular political parties with their candidates, incumbent George M. Weah and main opposition, Joseph N. Boakai have been neck-to-neck for the presidency.

As of October 18, 2023, the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change ( CDC) of Presidential candidate George Weah has thus far collected a total of 7803,674, which constitutes 43.84percent, while he is closely being followed by Amb Joseph N. Boakai of opposition Unity Party with a total of 796,313amounting to 43.44 percent.

Totally out of 5,990 polling places, 5,886 polling places have been counted constituting a total of 1,947,786 valid votes cast.

What is more astonishing is the number of invalid votes being recorded as invalid votes which accounts for 114,597.

During Tuesday’s press conference, the National Elections Commission boss was asked if the institution did not do due diligence on Civic and Voter education. Responding, Madam Davidette Browne–Lansanah said the civic and voter education was conducted both by NEC and community-based organizations ( CBOs) across the country.

Invalid votes account for nearly 10 percent of the total votes. What is responsible for the increase in the number of invalid votes in the October 10, 2023, Presidential and Legislative Elections is yet to be established as NEC has said that it along with other CSOs carried out CVE in the 15 political sub-divisions of the country.