Agriculture:: Liberia’s Agriculture Sector Makes Bold Strides Toward Gender Equality

By James M.V. Yougie: Buchanan & Gbarnga | June 23 – July 4, 2025

In Liberia, where agriculture remains the heartbeat of rural communities and a pillar of national development, a deliberate, but noiseless revolution is taking root; not in the fields, but in the hearts and minds of those who lead them. This revolution is about inclusion, empowerment, and the determination to ensure that women who form the backbone of the nation’s agriculture workforce are no longer left behind.

Under Component 4 of the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP) implemented by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), which focuses on strengthening public institutions to advance gender equality, recently gathered and trained 40 County Agriculture Coordinators and Extension Officers from all corners of Liberia in gender-responsive extension delivery and leadership communication. The training directly strengthened the institutional capacity of frontline public sector workers. These officers are pivotal in reaching rural farmers, especially women, and ensuring that extension services are inclusive, responsive, and transformative.

The ten-day training was held in two phases. The first phase started in the coastal city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County on June 23, with 20 participants from Montserrado, Margibi, Bomi, Gbarpolu, Lofa, Bong, Grand Bassa, and Grand Cape Mount counties. The second phase followed in Gbarnga, Bong County from June 30 to July 4, and brought together participants from Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, River Cess, Sinoe, River Gee, and Maryland counties.

The training equipped participants with practical knowledge on gender dynamics in agriculture and enhanced their ability to identify and address barriers limiting women’s participation. Emphasizing inclusive communication, leadership during crisis and change, and gender-responsive approaches, the sessions also strengthened the capacity of local agricultural institutions to mainstream gender in their programming.

Participants developed tailored action plans based on real challenges in their communities, ensuring that the knowledge gained translates into practical, ground-level interventions. This hands-on approach reinforces the Liberia Women Empowerment Project’s (LWEP) commitment to building responsive systems that promote gender equality, community resilience, and sustainable development.

But what made the training special was not just the set of courses. It was the engagement, energy, and open-mindedness of the participants; men and women who came not just to acquire, but to grow.

According to the LWEP Officer-in-Charge, Atty. Evelyn F. Barry, the program’s real strength lies in how it builds sustainability through local and institutional ownership.

“We’re not just funding projects. We’re investing in people and that includes the officers you see here today,” she said at the closing event.

A Shift in Mindset: Participants Speak from the Heart

For many participants, the training was nothing short of impact as some expressed from the heart.

Nounou Shorty, the first female County Agriculture Coordinator (CAC) for Grand Gedeh County, shared during the closing session in Gbarnga:

“This training has been a huge relief for me. It opened my eyes to what gender-responsive agriculture extension and leadership communication truly mean. I now understand how critical these lessons are to the success of my work. I’m deeply grateful to the organizers and sponsors for this opportunity. We are leaving here confident and equipped to engage our farmers and stakeholders differently. I hope refresher trainings like this continue to keep us engaged.”

Musu D. Dassin, District Agriculture Officer (DAO) from Grand Cape Mount County, added:

“As a field worker, this training has been a great opportunity. It advanced my confidence and gave me new knowledge that will strengthen how I engage with farmers and local leaders. I want to sincerely thank the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP), the Ministry of Gender, and the Ministry of Agriculture Gender Unit for making this possible.”

For some, it was their first time engaging deeply with gender issues. For others, it was a chance to sharpen their leadership and communication skills. But for all, it was a wake-up call believing that empowering women in agriculture is not optional, but that it is essential.

The training was not just a one-off event, it is part of a broader government commitment to gender equality, as expressed by Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, whose leadership continues to steer Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) toward inclusive agricultural development.

Speaking on his behalf, Macy T.S. Wilson, Director of the Gender Unit at MOA, stated:

“We remain committed to building an agricultural system that reflects Liberia’s full potential, a system where women are not only participants but leaders and change-makers.”

Keturah Woods, the training’s focal person from MOA’s Gender Unit, emphasized that Component Four of LWEP is not only about training sessions. “It is about shifting mindsets within institutions, strengthening our structures, and preparing a new generation of agriculture officers who understand that equality is key to progress,” she said.

Looking Ahead; From Training to Action

As participants return to their counties, they carry not just training materials, but a renewed mission. They are now agents of change, better equipped to help women farmers organize, access information and markets, and participate meaningfully in agricultural decision-making.

For a country where women are central to farming, marketing, and feeding families, this training could not have come at a better time. The ripple effects are already being felt, one community at a time.

The MOA and MGCSP are building a future where every extension officer, every farmer, and every institution recognizes that gender equality is not a favor, it is a foundation for national prosperity.

As one participant put it, walking away from the final day’s session with a smile:

“This training did not just change how I see my job. It changed how I see my community, and that, perhaps, is the greatest success of all.”

The US$44.6 Million World Bank Funded LWEP, is a multi-sectoral initiative, aimed to foster positive social norms using the Start Awareness, Support Action (SASA) approach; enhance basic services in health and education; promote resilient livelihoods through community-led approaches and strengthen public institutions to advance gender equality.

The gender-responsive extension delivery and leadership communication training for 40 County Agriculture Coordinators and Extension Officers marks a significant step toward achieving the overall objective of the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP); to improve social and economic empowerment for women and girls in targeted communities.

By equipping key public officers with the knowledge and tools to address gender disparities in agriculture, the training strengthens institutional capacity under Component 4 and creates pathways for more inclusive, equitable service delivery. This approach will ensure that women farmers are not left behind but are actively supported to succeed in the agricultural sector, contributing to broader goals of gender equality, food security, and sustainable rural development across Liberia.

The five (5) year project (2022-2027), targets 267,200 people in over 498 communities across six counties: River Cess, Grand Gedeh, Gbarpolu, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, and Rural Montserrado.

