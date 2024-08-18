Agriculture: DG Glassco Interacts With UL Fisheries Science Students, Raises Concern Over Employment

MONROVIA-It was an educative and well informative occasion at the University of Liberia Fendell Campus over the weekend when the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority and her team comprising the two principal Deputies, among others provided lectures to Students studying Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences.

The students were thrilled as the head of the Liberian Fisheries Authority for the first time stood before them to lecture on how she got her academic achievements and later became appointed as the Director General, that was highly motivational for the students who were attentive and encouraged to give a round of applause as sign of appreciation of what was said by the Liberian Fisheries Professional.

Madam Emma Metieh Glassco who raised concern over employment, assured the students that the government through NaFAA will work closely with the private sector to create job opportunities upon their graduation.

“Strengthening private sector participation is cardinal to the provision of job opportunities in the Liberian fisheries sector” she disclosed to the students.

The Liberian Fisheries Director General further disclosed that NaFAA’s administration has been considering the future of the current batch of students studying fisheries and Aquaculture Science in relation to their employment in the fisheries sector.

“in the absence of available job opportunities in the fisheries sector, most of you are taking risks today to study fisheries and Aquaculture science” Madam Glassco pointed out stating that she and her team will work tirelessly to improve the situation. She also explained how “she and others took rick in the past during their studies, little was known about fisheries in Liberia, now they are at the head of the Liberian fisheries authority”.

Additionally, Madam Glassco assured that that NaFAA will create an enabling environment for fisheries Science graduates by working closely with the private sector to create job opportunities.

“Nafaa alone cannot provide job opportunities or contain all the more than hundred plus students that will be graduating from the fisheries and aquaculture sciences department” DG Glassco stressed noting that it is not only about operating the college or gaining the degree but creating job opportunities for those earning their degrees.

Madam Glassco noted that the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority will begin working out modalities as such engaging the private sector to provide internships for students while they are still studying to enable them to gain practical knowledge before their graduation from the University of Liberia.

“how can we work with non-Governmental Organizations to provide interim ship opportunities for you all upon your graduation” DG Glassco wondered.

Moreover, she disclosed that while there are potential for growth in the fisheries sector, students studying fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences should be aware that the sector has multiple layers of opportunities that they should now begin to utilize and begin thinking about specializing in other areas of fishery’s sciences to meaningfully contribute to the sector.

She explained that the private sector can be strengthened when industries begin canning and processing fisheries products in the country, having companies engaging in industrial and commercial aquaculture activities, like fishing farming among others, this can lead to huge job creation in the sector. “This what the administration of NaFAA is thing about and will work closely with local and international partners to ensure that it become a reality in Iberia” DG Glassco assured the fisheries and Aquaculture Students at the University of Liberia last Friday August 16, 2024.

Madam Glassco admitted that with the creation and operation of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences department at the University of Liberia, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture now has a huge task of creating opportunities for job creation in the fisheries sector to curb the growing demand for jobs.

“I am extremely humbled and proud of all of you here today for participating in the fisheries program. you’re the future for the fisheries sector” Madam Glassco spoke on the topic, ‘Career development path in the Fisheries sector’

She encouraged the students to utilize the opportunity to study fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences and contribute immensely to the development of the fisheries sector.

Moreover, Madam Glassco assured the students and their faculties of the government’s continuous support to the fisheries and aquaculture sciences department. She promised that NaFAA would shortly purchase a bus for students and another vehicle for the Dean of the Department. Madam Glassoc who also promised that NaFAA will settle other requests made by the stUdents through the leadership, earlier on Friday August 16, 2024 toured the separate ongoing fisheries sciences facilities in Fendel along with her delegation.

Also speaking during the occasion, the Chairman of the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences Assistant Professor Alvin S. Jueseah commanded NaFAA’s management for enabling it’s senior technical Director and others provide part time services at the University. At the same time, Dr. Jueseah disclosed that the department has established international links with universities in Iceland and other countries and also with fisheries organizations.

Speaking on behalf of the students earlier, the Acting Chairman for UL Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences Association Alpheus Boe urged his colleagues to take their studies seriously as a better future is awaiting them.

Boe also made several recommendations including the hiring of fisheries experts to provide lectures on fisheries sciences, the provision of financial aid to students at the University, the provision of a bus to resolve transportation constraints, and the provision of interim ship for students to enable them gain practical knowledge for the job markets among others.