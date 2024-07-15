Agriculture: Bassa Farmers Receive 60 Tricycles

Grand Bassa- The Ministry of Agriculture Bassa chapter through the Rural Economic Transformation Project has provided about 60 tricycles for farmers in Grand Bassa County, as a way of boosting farmers’ efforts in order to enhance productivity.

Joyce Kolvah, County Coordinator of the Ministry of Agriculture, said that the tricycles are intended for farmers and local transporters in the county, adding that transport is the most difficult thing for smallholder farmers across the county.

The Agriculture Coordinator said the challenges faced by local farmers are not only unique to Bassa but across the country, noting that the project is thought to provide moving equipment for local farmers to enhance their mobility access.

“Our farmers depend on motorcycles to get vegetables and other agricultural products from the rural areas to the market, and unfortunately for them, their goods get damaged in the process.

There were too many cries by local farmers of inability to transport their products and because of that this project decided to provide some small moving equipment that will at least enhance the importation of goods and products of farmers.” She added.

Madam Kolvah, however, stressed that the 60 tricycles are not only intended to boost the workings of local farmers but will strengthen their capability of providing for themselves and catering to the needs of their families.

Madam Kolvah, at the same time, noted that the 60 tricycles are an open process, and farmers interested in having them will provide detailed personal information to avoid double dippers and what she terms as a run-away-individual.

She stressed, “This is a margining grant. Users will not get them free but at a very reasonable cost.

She urged smallholder farmers to take advantage of the opportunity terming it as a milestone achievement.

The 60 tricycles were provided by the Ministry of Agriculture under the Rural Economic Transformation Project and are funded by the World Bank at the request of the Liberian government to help enhance smallholder producers and provide food to the public.