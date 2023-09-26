African Leaders’ Boldness At UNGA Leads To Sustainable Development Achievable

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly recently, leaders from African nations voiced their commitment to achieving sustainable development and called for a more equitable and prosperous world.

A recurring theme in speeches delivered by the Presidents of Seychelles, Namibia, Ghana, Angola, Sierra Leone and Liberia was the urgent need to rebuild trust and rekindle global solidarity in the face of complex changes.

African Head of States expressed unwavering support for the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing that the current trajectory falls short of ambitions, further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In their addresses, African leaders also highlighted the need for reform of the Security Council to make that 15-member body more representative and effective.

They emphasized that the international community must accelerate joint efforts to make transformative advancements on the SDGs.

The African leaders who attended the UNGA stressed a must prioritisation in SDGs implementation at all levels needs to align national policies and strategies with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda, while strengthening partnerships with all stakeholders.

The leaders called on development partners to deliver on their Addis Ababa Action Agenda promises on development finance and on international financial institutions to embrace reform and ensure that the unique needs of vulnerable countries are considered in access to development financing.

They reiterated that addressing the climate crisis is no longer optional; it is an immediate necessity and commitment to renewable energy and energy efficiency.

At the same time, African leaders have called for the United Nations to strengthen its role and its capacities to formulate the most appropriate responses and thus be able to face the many challenges.

The African leaders maintained, that it is essential to continuously promote respect for and observance of the values set out in the UN Charter and international law so that world leaders can correct the dangerous trajectory that the world took after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

However, the African leaders at the UNGA said if situation generates anxiety and frustration among the most vulnerable populations who, by not having their expectations met, become easily permeable to negative influences that are dangerous to the order and stability of their respective countries.