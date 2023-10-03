AFL Coming Out For Election



By R. Joyclyn Wea

As the Joint Security begins deployment of officers ahead of the pending October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia has disclosed that the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) will be out to assign the Joint Security where it’s overwhelmed.

“As part of its responsibilities, the Joint Security remains available in the ongoing efforts to guarantee peaceful elections. In the event the police and other law enforcement officers are overwhelmed, the military will be called to quell any situation of unrest.

In a joint conference, Justice Minister Musa Dean said any attempt by anyone to disrupt the peace will be met with the full force of the law.

He furthered, “The Joint Security shall be robust and prepared to do any and everything legally permissible to protect the peace. Reasonable and proportionate force shall be used where required. Those who elect to test the resolve of the joint security will be doing so at their own peril.”

Dean however, said the law enforcement is willingness to work with the public in preserving the peace, no one has the right to disrupt the peace saying the law enforcement and the public must work together collaboratively and supportively.

“Law enforcement is prepared and willing to work with members of the public in preserving the peace. The men and women in uniform are your friends, they are trained to respect and protect you; we asked that you also respect them as they represent the rule of law,” Minister Dean stressed.