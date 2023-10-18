AFL Chief Of Staff Refutes Fahngon’s Claim

By Jamesetta D. Williams doyenwilliams2001@gmail.com

Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Chief of Staff, Major General Prince Charles Johnson has slammed Eugene Fahngon’s claim that he boycotted a joint security meeting terming the same as fake news.

Following a post done by the AFL Chief of Staff on Monday, October 15, 2023, with a laughing emoji on his official Facebook page, Mr. Fahngon suddenly took to his official Facebook page and said General Johnson purportedly insisted that the votes of the people must be respected.

The dismissed Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs further alleged that the AFL Chief of Staff refused to deploy the military to intimidate citizens.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Major General Johnson on the allegations made by Mr. Fahngon, he said the public may decide to listen to the fake news coming from the former government official. General Johnson stressed that he has the freedom to post anything on his official Facebook page and as such, his post can be interpreted by anyone in whatever way.

According to him, the former Deputy Minister can go ahead with what he described as “LIB FOX NEWS” otherwise termed as fake news adding that that his page has since been active prior to his ascendency to the Chief of Staff of the AFL.