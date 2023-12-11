AFELL Urges Boakai Administration To Champion Women Cause In His 100 Days’ Deliverables

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) has made a clarion call on President-elect, Joseph Nyuma Boakai to highlight and champion the cause of women in his first 100 days in office as President.

Atty. Philomena Williams, President of AFELL spoke Saturday December 9, 2023 in Ganta, Nimba County during the convention of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) on the theme, Maintaining the Peace -Post Elections Through Adherence to the Rule of Law.

The AFELL boss said they are optimistic by God’s grace that Liberia will remain peaceful and stable. According to her, AFELL congratulated Joseph Nyumah Boakai for his election as the next President of Liberia, and we pray that he fosters good governance and uphold the rule of law. Atty. Williams said they are concerned about the issues of relevance to their advocacy.

“We listened to the President-elect interview prior to elections on his 100 days’ deliverables in office. Unfortunately, we did not hear anything on advancing gender equality, and protecting the rights of women and children,” she said.

She said, “AFELL shall continue her advocacy to eradicate all forms of violence and speak up against issues that affect women and children without fear or favor and to maintain the peace.”

AFELL has meanwhile hailed President George Mannneh Weah for gracefully conceding to defeat and accepting the results even before the final announcement by the National Elections Commission (NEC) following the runoff presidential elections.

“His action was timely and in adherence to the rule of law. His action was patriotic, historic, and geared at promoting and maintaining peace in adherence to the rule of law,” she added.

At the same time, AFELL has applauded the people of Liberia for the peaceful national presidential and legislative elections.

AFELL was recently certificated by the United Nations for its outstanding contributions to the fight against Gender Based Violence and dedication to the cause of women human rights defenders in Liberia.

The AFELL boss said, “We are strengthened in our advocacy to champion the cause of women and children in Liberia. Thankfully, we are appreciated for our works by our partners and beneficiaries. AFELL seeks justice for survivors of violence and abuse and shall not be deterred by any unwarranted distraction.”