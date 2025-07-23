Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The African Development Bank (AfDB), Africa’s premier development support institution, has reaffirmed its commitment to Liberia’s development goals which it has been shouldering over the years, spending over $650 Million dollars on several development projects ranging from roads, energy, agriculture, health, education and governance.

These development initiatives, according to its President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, span the administration all three post-war governments, from former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President George Weah and the current President Joseph Boakai administration.

Speaking at the launch of the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank Tuesday at the Ministerial Complex, Dr. Adesina announced that the Bank was proud to stand with Liberia as a true and steadfast partner.

Bilateral and multilateral structures and other financial institutions are complete backbones and plinths of Liberia’s changing development landscape, contributing millions of dollars in grants and loans, with AfDB being a key and reliable player.

He told the audience of government officials including President Joseph N. Boakai and Speaker Richard N. Koon how the Bank creamed Liberia’s efforts towards reviving its infrastructures.

“Over the years, we have committed over US$650 million in support to Liberia,” he said, adding that these efforts focused on the critical sectors of energy, roads, agriculture, and governance.

“These investments are not mere statistics—they are lifelines of opportunity, roads to connectivity, and lights for growth,” Dr. Adesina emphasized.

Shedding light on why the Bank places premium on energy access, Dr. Adesina indicated that it would be hard for any county ti harness its development objects in the absence of reliable electricity provision, stressing “Electricity is the engine of economic development.”

He added “Without it, there can be no meaningful industrialization, no modern education or healthcare, and no transformation of rural economies.”

The Bank, he declared, has financed the Côte d’Ivoire–Liberia–Sierra Leone–Guinea (CLSG) Interconnection Project, aimed at bringing clean and reliable electricity to Liberia.

According to the erudite Adesina, former Agriculture of Nigeria, AfDB’s investments have supported the rehabilitation and expansion of transmission and distribution networks, connecting thousands of Liberians to the grid.

He announced: “But we are not stopping there. We are currently preparing new investments to extend electricity access to rural communities, especially in underserved counties.”

Dr. Adesina, whose tenure has expired, said they at the AfDB hold the belief that “no Liberian should be left behind in the energy revolution.”

On roads development across Liberia, he termed it as the foundation of national unity and economic inclusion, while announcing how the AfDB is financing several key roads in Liberia, including the Ganta–Harper Highway.

If completed, Dr. Adesina stated the road will link southeastern counties to the rest of the country, and will boost trade, agriculture, and mobility.

“Just last year, we approved over US$40 million to continue rehabilitation of critical road corridors,” the AfDB boss stated, and further added “We are also working closely with the government on securing additional co-financing to accelerate road development across the country.”

As an agriculturist by training, Dr. Adesina reminded officials in particular and Liberians in general that agriculture is the backbone of Liberia’s economy and the primary source of livelihood for most citizens.

“The African Development Bank believes that agriculture must be treated as a business, and farmers as entrepreneurs,” he stressed.

According to him, the Bank is helping to transform Liberia’s agriculture sector through its Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) and Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) – programs that will enhance productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and create jobs for Liberia’s youth.

He disclosed that Liberia has been selected to benefit from the first phase of SAPZ development, which will establish agro-industrial hubs to process and add value to agricultural products, noting “This will be a game changer for rural economies and food security.”

He also disclosed how the Bank is involved in the development of the youth and women which he described as Liberia’s greatest assets, saying “Liberia’s young people are full of dreams, talent, and resilience. They are the future of this nation.”

Dr. Adesina emphasized the necessity and imperativeness of invest in them, stressing the “AfDB is rolling out its Jobs for Youth in Africa strategy in Liberia, with the aim of creating 25 million jobs by 2025 across the continent.”

“We are also championing the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative, which is unlocking financing for women entrepreneurs,” he added.

The AfDB President had words of admiration for Liberian women as strong, determined, and innovative, saying that with access to capital and training, they can transform their communities and the nation.

His speech also placed focus on Climate Change and its effects on Liberia, saying the country is vulnerable to climate change, despite contributing little to the problem.

But he stressed the AfDB’s commitment to supporting climate adaptation and resilience, stating “We have mobilized resources for reforestation, climate-smart agriculture, and coastal resilience projects in Liberia.”

Dr. Adesina also disclosed that the Bank is working with global partners to ensure Liberia benefits from climate finance mechanisms to protect its rich biodiversity and natural heritage.

The AfDB President has hailed government’s ARREST agenda and commitment to accountability, reform, recovery, education, sanitation, and transparency.

He reaffirmed AfDB’s unwavering commitment to Liberia’s development, saying that they are not financiers alone, they are also partners walking side by side with Liberia toward a brighter future, adding, “Together, we will light up homes, connect communities, grow food, build roads, empower youth, and protect our planet.”

