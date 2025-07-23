AFDB: AfDB Announces New Support for Energy, Agriculture, and Infrastructure

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-In a landmark visit to Liberia, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, reaffirmed the Bank’s steadfast commitment to Liberia’s development and unveiled a series of ongoing and upcoming investments targeting critical sectors such as energy, agriculture, roads, and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the Launch of Youth Entrepreneuship Investment Bank Tuesday at the Ministerial Complex, Dr. Adesina praised the Boakai-led administration for its “ARREST” agenda, which emphasizes Accountability, Reform, Recovery, Education, Sanitation, and Transparency.

He declared the AfDB’s alignment with these national priorities and highlighted key areas where the Bank’s interventions are driving real change.

“We are not just financiers; we are partners walking side by side with Liberia toward a brighter future,” Dr. Adesina emphasized.

The AfDB President underscored electricity as a catalyst for economic transformation, noting the Bank’s role in funding the Côte d’Ivoire–Liberia–Sierra Leone–Guinea (CLSG) Interconnection Project, which has helped expand clean and reliable electricity across Liberia.

Dr. Adesina also disclosed plans for additional investments to extend electricity to underserved rural areas, stating that no Liberian should be left in the dark. “Electricity is the engine of economic development,” he said, stressing its importance for industrialization, health, education, and job creation.

On infrastructure, the Bank’s chief highlighted significant funding support to Liberia’s transport sector, especially the Ganta–Harper Highway Project, which connects southeastern counties to the rest of the country.

The AfDB has also approved over US$40 million for continued road development and is mobilizing further co-financing to boost connectivity.

“These roads are not just highways they are pathways to economic inclusion,” Dr. Adesina stated.

With agriculture being the mainstay of Liberia’s economy, he said the AfDB is spearheading the introduction of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) in Liberia.

The program is expected to enhance agricultural value chains, reduce post-harvest losses, and create jobs by establishing hubs for agro-processing.

Dr. Adesina also cited the African Development Bank’s Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) initiative, which provides farmers with improved seeds, climate-resilient technologies, and access to markets.

Emphasizing human capital as Liberia’s most valuable resource, Dr. Adesina pledged continued support through the AfDB’s Jobs for Youth in Africa strategy and the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative. These programs aim to create millions of jobs for young people and remove barriers to financing for women entrepreneurs.

“Liberian women are strong and innovative. With access to capital and training, they can transform their communities,” he said.

As climate change poses a significant threat to Liberia, Dr. Adesina said the Bank is investing in reforestation, coastal protection, and climate-smart agriculture. He further promised to support Liberia’s efforts to access global climate finance to preserve its forests and biodiversity.

Dr. Adesina concluded his visit with a powerful message of solidarity, expressing admiration for Liberia’s resilience and the government’s ambitious reform agenda.

“Liberia is not alone. The African Development Bank stands with you in every community, in every county, and in every challenge.”

His visit comes at a time when the Government of Liberia is scaling up engagements with development partners to accelerate delivery under the national ARREST agenda and rebuild critical sectors of the economy.

