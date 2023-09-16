Acting Foreign Minister Gray Assures ECOWAS of Free, Fair, Transparent and Participatory Elections in Liberia -As ECOWAS Election Observers Pay a Courtesy Call on Her at the Ministry

Monrovia, Thursday, September 14, 2023: The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, Cllr. Deweh Gray has assured the visiting ECOWAS’ Election Observation team to Liberia of the Government of Liberia’s willingness and preparedness to conduct the upcoming legislative and presidential elections, which is slated for October 10, 2023 in Liberia in a free, fair, transparent and participatory manner.

The Acting Foreign Minister, who also lauded the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) for its assistance towards the country’s development efforts and democratic processes, said all is now set for the conduct of Liberia’s legislative and presidential elections on October 10, 2023.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Acting Foreign Minister Gray made the statement on Thursday, September 14, 2023 when the ECOWAS Election Observation Team paid a courtesy call on her at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the Capitol Hill, Monrovia.

While receiving the ECOWAS Observers at the Foreign Ministry, the Acting Foreign Minister thanked ECOWAS Election Observation Team for coming to Liberia and added” this is the season when we are heading towards elections in Liberia, on October 10, 2023”.

Acting Foreign Minister Gray, On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for sending its observation team to come here and assist in the Liberian electoral process.

Cllr. Gray further told the ECOWAS Observation team that her government will do all within its reach to ensure that the October 10, 2023 elections is free, fair, transparent and participatory.

“We are pleased that you are here with us to assist and observe our electoral processes; we will be looking up to you for your expertise to enable us as a Government achieve this democratic landmark”, the Acting Foreign Minister noted.

She said the Government of Liberia, under the leadership of H.E. President Dr. George Manneh Weah, has nothing to hide, stating that the Liberian government has a constitutional obligation to ensure that every Liberian citizen including stakeholder participate in the democratic process freely without any form of intimidation or harassment.

Cllr. Gray also stated that every aspect of the election will be opened to the public so as to enhance transparency to enable international and national observers accomplish their observation mission in Liberia.

“I know that Liberians once formed part of ECOWAS Observation team sent to observe other elections around the ECOWAS sub-region and so we can assure you that ours would be of no exception”, the Acting Foreign Minister intoned.

She expressed gratitude to the regional body for all the assistance Liberia, as a nation, has received from ECOWAS particularly during the country’s civil crisis era and transitional period as well as its electoral seasons.

“As we move to election on October 10, we want to assure your team that all will be put in place to ensure that Liberians go to the poll to exercise their democratic franchise. We want to assure you that there will be no instances where a single Liberian will be deprive of their rights to choose who they think will be their next leader, or vote for the candidate that he or she wants,” Cllr, Deweh Gray recounted further.

For his Part, Mr. Serign Ka, Head of ECOWAS Delegation to Liberia, told the Acting Foreign Minister that his team is in Liberia to observe the campaign activities leading to the legislative and presidential elections in October, this year.

“We want to say sorry for not being here early. the planning was made such that, we had to meet with all the stakeholders; we also like to apologize and emphasize that we are here just to pay a Courtesy Call on you, and to let you know that we are in your country as ECOWAS Observers.” the Head of delegation indicated.

Mr. Serign Ka, further stressed that the ECOWAS delegation is in Liberia primarily to observe and provide support towards the upcoming electoral process as part of ECOWAS’ efforts to hence peace, stability and democracy in the sub-region.

He then stated that while in Liberia, the delegation will meet with relevant agencies and other stakeholders to see where ECOWAS can come in to provide support to the electoral process as part of efforts to promote democracy, peace and stability in the sub region”.

“We will be hearing from the Liberian people on the challenges and issues concerning the electoral process in Liberia, Mr. Kasaid.

The Head of ECOWAS delegation also recalled that a team was sent to Liberia earlier on a fact-finding mission which met with the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah , Sr., and other stakeholders.

Signed_________________

David K.B. Akoi

Assistant Minister/Public Affairs