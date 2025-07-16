Accident: Three-Bike Collision Claims Life of Young Woman in Grand Kru

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah,Southeast Contributing Writer

Grand Kru- July 15, 2025 A tragic motorbike accident has claimed the life of Lovetee Weah, a 21-year-old resident of Pinicess Community in Grand Kru County. The incident occurred as she was traveling from Po-River to Pinicess to visit family ahead of Liberia’s 178th Independence Day celebration.

The accident took place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, around 12 noon, plunging the Pinicess community into mourning. Family, friends, sympathizers, and well-wishers were left heartbroken by the devastating news.

According to eyewitness accounts, three motorbikes were involved in the collision as they passed through the Topoh Community. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing by the Liberia National Police (LNP) Grand Kru detachment.

Lovetee sustained severe injuries in the crash and was rushed to the Barclayville Health Center for emergency medical treatment. Despite the efforts of the medical team, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities have urged motorbike riders across the county to prioritize safety and caution on the roads. The LNP has confirmed that a full investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision.

