ACCESS BANK LAUNCHES PUSH & PULL FOR CUSTOMERS

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

MONROVIA-Access Bank-Liberia has launched a Quick Access Services program for its customers across the country.

The program comes amidst too many customers trooping in multifarious branches of the bank which has brought and led some of its customer’s hearts to percolate in catering to their quest, especially during the festival season.

The program which is named, “Push & Pull,” will cultivate customers to easily transact business for both deposit and withdraw using various GSM networks.

Speaking during the launch of the program, the Chief Information Officer of Access Bank-Liberia, Mr. Eric Malm noted that said program will guarantee a clear and clean integrity of the bank and enable customers to have full credentials to their account adding that it is accessible to Orange Money and MTN Momo.

Mr. Malm furthered, that his employees are well prepared to pamper the client’s immediate demand stating that they have been trained enough to undertake such a task.

The Access Bank-Liberia Chief Information Officer then lauded Orange-Liberia and Lonestar MTN for their numerous support and contributions towards the bank noting that without their network there will be no quick access services.

Eric Malm maintained that though the launch has just taken place, the program started three years ago something he said has already given them 10,000 clients and anticipates all customers to be linked to said program.

He called on all clients/customers to take advantage of the program as it will highly help in mitigating their stress at various banks under their watch.

At the same time, Orange and Lonestar GSM have appreciated the farsightedness of Access Bank-Liberia for thinking positively for its customers and promised to continually support any endogenous that will help stimulate their network and end users as well.

The program was held over the weekend at the headquarters of Access Bank-Liberia on 20th Street in Monrovia and was witnessed by various employees, including Orange, Lonestar GSM, and customers, among others.