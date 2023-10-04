Acarous Gray Wants Boakai, PYJ Investigated

By Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

Montserrado County District #8 Representative Moses Acarous Gray has called on the Liberian Government through the Ministry of Justice to investigate former Vice President Joseph Boakai, Standard–bearer of the Unity Party and Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson on their recent anti-democratic statements.

The former Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) reflected on their days in the opposition during the 2011 Legislative and Presidential Elections and said they were arrested and investigated by state security for an anti-democratic statement.

Recently during one of the former Vice President’s campaign rallies, he warned that it would be the end of Liberia should the ruling CDC rig the October 10 elections.

At the same time, on September 18, Senator Prince Johnson of Nimba County threatened the peace indicating that if there was a rig of the elections there would be an Arab Spring protest.

Speaking on local media, Gray said thesestatements from the two opposition leaders need to be taken seriously by state security.

He expressed serious disappointment in the government’s security for not taking proactive measures on those political leaders who are making anti-democratic statements that have thepropensity to undermine the peace that Liberians are enjoying.

According to him, the Unity Party-led government allegedly killed partisans of the CDC who were peacefully protesting during the 2011 polls.

Rep. Gray, however, assured Liberians that the government will protect the peace and stability of the country regardless of the anti-peace statements by the former Vice President and Senator Johnson.