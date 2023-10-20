Acarous Gray Concedes Defeat

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Defeated Montserrado County District#8 Representative Moses Acarous Gray has conceded defeat and congratulated the newly elected Representative of the district, Prince Toles in the just-ended Presidential and Legislative Elections.

On his facebook page, the outgoing District #8 lawmaker known as, The General,” noted, “If there’s ever a name to be etched in the history of our generation that brought so much dynamism to the district and national politics, it would be your humble servant (forgive me tooting my horn at this point). We faced countless adversities and adversaries during our years of service, but through them all we triumphed.”

The former Secretary General of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) added, “We remain the tried and true blue warriors who are undeterred by momentary setbacks. In fact, this presents a major victory–a time to focus on a much bigger mission for you my supporters and the country.”

“To all opponents, I love you and appreciate the criticisms, all of which culminated in making me the fighter that I am. Had it not been for your constant blows, my inherent human resilience would not have been awakened,” Gray asserted.

He furthered, “Let me take this moment as a true believer in ourcountry’s democracy to congratulate the Representative- elect of our district, Prince Toles and call on all of you to accord him the same respect as you did me. I urge you to work with himpeacefully in the interest of our district.”

The most anticipated results from the National Elections Commission (NEC) have been released for the just-ended October Presidential and Legislative Elections for District #8 in Montserrado County.

NEC recently announced the CDC candidate, Moses Acarous Gray as loser to Prince Toles becoming the new Representative of District #8. Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, NEC boss said Rep. Acarous Gray obtained 9,165 votes while Toles of the Unity Party obtained 9,249 votes pronouncing Toles as the winner of the Montserrado District #8 race.

Moses Acarous Gray who was a vocal lawmaker and was referred to as ‘The General’ of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) was unmercifully beaten through a democratic process.

Before the official pronouncement by NEC, some citizens marched at the headquarters of the Commission in Sinkor demanding their results which according to them should not be taken lightly.

“Results in their possession show that Gray has been defeated. Why the NEC do not want to give our result? We will remain here until our result is given and we don’t want to hear anything happened and any attempt to twist our result will lead to something different in this city,” residents of District#8, Montserrado demanded.

Residents of the district furthered that Gray who hails from the ruling establishment should have been advocating for surplus development across the country instead of leaving and going as far as Paris, France for his wedding.

“We believe if Moses Acarous Gray truly loves the people of District #8, he would’ve done everything humanly possible to satisfy the needs and ones of us but instead traveled to white man country only to get married. Is this what we elected himfor; to abandon us at the time we needed our lawmakers in the district?, the citizens questioned

They furthered, “That is the reason we have agreed as citizens of District #8 to remove this good-for-nothing lawmaker. The general has fallen,” the citizens maintained.

Prince Toles when pronounced by NEC as the winner staged a huge parade in the district thanking the people for the overwhelming support and pledged to surround his leadership for the betterment of the district.

Moses Acarous Gray is among some of those top CDC lawmakers who have succumbed to citizens’ quest through the ballot box. Residents of the various districts noted that Liberians can no longer be driven by empty scenario and mere talks but rather developmental actions.