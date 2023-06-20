ABOLISH GRADUATION IN HIGH SCHOOL

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

MONROVIA-Assistant Minister for Extension and Research at the Ministry of Agriculture, Ivan Wesseh has reiterated calls by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for the Ministry of Education to abolish graduation of students in high schools across the country.

Minister Wesseh said the decision is intended to buttresses President George Weah’s free tuition policy and payment of the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) fees.

According to him, school administrators are preparing to undermine the President’s free tuition and WASSCE fees policy for students who have completed their high school required curriculum prescribed by the Ministry of Education.

The government official alleged that high school administrators are formulating ideas to demand huge graduation fees from struggling parents who are faced with economic constraints.

He said it is disheartening for School administrators to hold those students who have completed such requirements hostage because of graduation fees.

Minister Wesseh said the CDC youth wing will not allow any school administrator to undermine such liberation by President Weah through the government for the students who have been struggling over the years during other Presidents’ administrations for their school fees and WACE fees.

He said if the Government of Liberia will be paying tuition at the various universities and Colleges including WASSCE fees on the basis of constitutional responsibility, there should be no reason for school administrators to demand any fees for such events as a means of depriving the students of receiving their documents after they have completed the requirements.

He furthered that the government is working on those fundamental matters that have been challenging the educational sector.

Mr. Wesseh said it is significant for the government to give its people both political and academic education which is key to any developing country.

According to him, if the minds of the people are transformed they will focus on development adding that education is liberation.