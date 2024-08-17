Aarcelor Mittal: ArcelorMittal Liberia Donates Medical Supplies Bassa Hospital

BUCHANAN-ArcelorMittal Liberia has donated a- 40-foot container of medical supplies and equipment to the Liberia Government Hospital in Grand Bassa County. The handover took place on Friday, August 16, at the hospital in Buchanan.

Dr. Garfee Williams, Chief Medical Officer of ArcelorMittal Liberia, explained that the donation was made possible through the company’s partners to support the county’s healthcare needs.

Marcus Wleh, Head of External Relations and Sustainability, emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to improving health services in Grand Bassa and other counties.

He noted that ArcelorMittal Liberia is collaborating with the government on the construction of a new hospital in Buchanan, a project that is currently underway.

Medical Director Eric G. Gbanlon accepted the supplies and expressed gratitude for the company’s continued support.

Representative Matthew Joe of Buchanan District praised the timely gesture, highlighting its significance for the community