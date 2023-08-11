“A Nation Where Church Builds Bridge Shows That Leaders Have Problem”

By Mark B. Dumbar

Representative Candidate of District #1, Montserrado County, Jethro Emmanuel Kolleh says in a nation where the Church is building bridges for community dwellers shows that their elected leaders have some problems.

Addressing reporters at the opening ceremony of the newly constructed bridge in Franke’s Town Community, Mr. Kolleh disclosed that it is the work of the elected district leader to ensure that the people have access to roads and bridges to move freely with their crops.

According to him, when he first visited the people of Franke’s Town Community, he saw that the bridge had been in a very deplorable condition that even a young man fell into the river and broke his legs. “A young man whose name is unknown fell into the water before,” he added.

Mr. Kolleh mentioned that the bridge condition has been a critical issue that needs to be handled by the district’s current lawmakers. He said the bridge situation was a serious issue that needed the government’s attention and quick intervention for the people of Frankie Town Community.

Mr. Kolleh pointed out that in a nation where the Church is building bridges for the people, it means that the government has some problems. “Because it is the work of the government to build bridges where needed,” he stressed.

He disclosed that in a district where the people themselves have to be going to the Church to ask them to build bridges is very embarrassing. “It means that the individual they elected to be their leader has some problem,” he added.

According to him, the people have invested their power and energy into you as an individual to speak on behalf of them when there is an important issue. He pointed out that it is a shame to their elected leader that a Church has to build a bridge for his own people that elected him.

“We all know that development starts with the people; when they voted for you in the rain,” Mr. Kolleh pointed out. According to him, a leader who refuses to listen to the people who voted for him faces bad consequences in the end.

Kolleh furthered that his life story is everywhere in District #1, Montserrado County where he cut palm and produced coal for sale in Todee and Careysburg Districts. Mr. Kolleh pointed out that his political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni Urey has been in development in every town and village of District # 1 Montserrado County.