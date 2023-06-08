Ninety Of Ganta/Sanniquellie Road Completed

MONROVIA-Public Works Minister, Ruth Coker-Collins has disclosed that construction works on the road Corridor from Ganta to Sanniquellie, Nimba County has been completed and will soon be dedicated.

“Today the people of Nimba County have completed a great milestone. We all can see that the construction works on the Ganta to Sanniquellie road are completed and in a very short time it will be dedicated,” Minister Coker-Collins noted.

Speaking over the weekend during a local radio talk show in Ganta, Nimba County as part of her Southeastern Road inspection tour, Minister Coker-Collins disclosed that construction works on the road corridor is at 98 percent and that only beautification works are currently ongoing.

She indicated that the 37 kilometers road stretch between Ganta and Sanniquellie was made possible as a result of the cooperation from the citizens of Nimba County, including the local authorities, contractors as well as consultants of the project.

Also, the Liberia Infrastructure Minister used the occasion to thank the President of Liberia for his unflinching support to the developmental agenda of the country through the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Minister Coker-Collins emphasized that most of the challenges Nimbaians used to face as a result of bad roads have been addressed by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Government as she urged them to celebrate such achievement in the history of their county.

Meanwhile, the “Bad Road Medicine” lieutenant disclosed that the Ganta to Saclapea road Corridor is well on course, citing that the Government of Liberia has completed her payment for the project and that the contractors have again started mobilizing resources.

The 39 Kilometers Road Corridor according to Minister Coker-Collins is being exclusively funded by the Government of Liberia as she assured the public that they will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the project is implemented.

She unearthed that the contractor of said project has completed about 20 out of 39 kilometers of the road, citing that construction works on that Corridor will be fast-tracked because the Government of Liberia has fulfilled her commitment to payment to the contractors.

In a related development, Minister Coker-Collins asserted that her Ministry along with the contractors is making sure that the road Corridor between Saclapea and Tappita is adequately maintained as a means of making the road accessible to users amid the rainy season.

She narrated that the 61 kilometers road Corridor between Saclapea and Tappita is a joint project by the Government of Liberia and the World Bank and that the Government of Liberia has fulfilled its part of the deal by paying the Resettlement Action Plan funds to affected residents along the entire corridor.

She stressed that the Corridor has been a major challenge for decades and as such it is the responsibility of the CDC led Government to address the situation as a responsible and caring Government.

“The last time a family member of mine was sick we decided to carry her to Tappita for treatment but because of the challenges of the road we couldn’t reach that same day with that sick person,” Minister Coker-Collins lamented.

However, she argued that such a situation has been addressed by the CDC Government where the road stretch can now be covered in less than 45 minutes.

The MPW Official assured the public, especially the people of Nimba that the 61 kilometers road stretch between Saclapea and Tappita will be paved shortly as construction works have already begun on the road.

The Liberia News Agency can confirm that the road Corridor between Saclapea to Tappita is easily pliable and that both the consultants and contractors are working tirelessly in ensuring that the road is given asphalt pavement in the shortest possible time.

The ongoing Southeastern Road inspection tour by the Public Works Minister is intended to assess the ongoing road projects along that corridor which will subsequently inform the government’s decision on the next course of action.

Public Works officials on the Southeastern corridor road inspection include; Minister Ruth Coker-Collins, Amos Barclay, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Joseph Todd, Deputy Minister for Administration and Benjamin Banto, Deputy Minister for Rural Development.

Others include Kaustella Kialain-sarsih, Assistant Minister for Operation, Clarence Wilson, Assistant Minister for Technical Services, J. Jefferson Chesson, Assistant Minister for Administration, Jackie Bernard, Assistant Minister for Rural Development and Bolton Dennis, Assistant Minister for Community Services among others.