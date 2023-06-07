4Life Zoe To Begin Cycle 28 Training

MONROVIA-A non for profit organization under the banner, “4Life Zoe” is expected to conduct its 28th cycle of training for young people in Monrovia and its environs.

The 28th cycle will focus on driving, bio-digester, security camera, satellite, solar panels, plumbing, cosmetology, interior design, and sound engineering, among others.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 4Life Zoe, the 28th cycle will now have young people who desire to achieve goals to be placed under proper scrutinizing something he said will enable his entity carefully uphold the integrity and maintain its standard.

Mr. Francis A. Varney maintained that despite the too many challenges at the institution, he is optimistic that students acquiring knowledge will positively impact their families, the community, and Liberia at large.

CEO Varney stressed that though the diversification of courses depends on the duration, graduates from the institution have over the years performed excellently in contributing to various sectors of the government and the private sector.

“The relationship we have with God and with the level of trained and certified instructors, equipped materials for students are the enabling methods used by me and my team in attracting the public,” Francis A. Varney added.

4Life Zoe is Liberia’s first and best Satellite School to introduce Bio-digester. Mr. Varney then admonished parents to continuously take advantage of technical and vocational education something he said builds up a society.

Mr. Varney at the same time, pointed out that his institution will not just see students graduating with certificates but with various degrees which in the coming years would be offered to the public.

The Chief Executive spoke with media personnel at his office in Monrovia yesterday. Cycle 28 is expected to begin in July this year.