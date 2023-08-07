4Life Zoe CEO Claims MTM MOMO ‘Heroes Of Change’ Awards

The Chief Executive Officer of 4Life Zoe Company has claimed himself a prestigious award from Liberia’s biggest and widest coverage GSM, the Lonestar MTN.

Mr. Francis A. Varney and his organization, “4Life Zoe Company in recent time was being crowned among several other organizations and individuals the first Momo Heroes of Change award.

Rasheed Mutairu, the Chief Financial Officer of Lonestar MTN said his awards was triggered by the too many impactful things being done to young people and the Liberian community at large as he walked away with a L$2 million cash prize to further impact the community.

“We are so proud of all the 30 nominees who made it from the 6k nominations, and we want to thank them for being part of this incredible initiative. Each one of them is a hero in our eyes,” Rasheed Mutairu added.

At the same time the Momo Hero’s 2nd Place Winner, Lela P. Dolo and 3rd Place Winner, Brenda B. Moore thanked and appreciated Lonestar MTN for the level of network coverage carried out over the years and promised to continue supporting adding that next competition will be of great one for them as well as applauding the first ever winner for making it to totality thus cautioning him to stay focus and continue his good works in society.

The Chief Financial Officer maintained that it is our gratitude to all who supported the nominees with their votes. Your contribution played a significant role in the success of the first Momo Heroes Of Change and that your dedication and hard work are truly commendable stating that together, they can create a positive impact in community.

“There were too many people into the race, you are driving and becoming the winner is a privilege and you should utilize it wisely,” the Chief Financial Officer asserted.

For his part, the award winner, Francis A. Varney in an exciting tone congratulated his team at 4Life Zoe for their tremendous contributions and role play during the period of the competition.

He thanked the organizer for said gesture describing it as a meaningful manifestation in his life noting that there will absolutely be a continuous interaction with community dwellers to ensure that his impact is well felt in all community across the 17 Electoral Districts in Montserrado.

It is Lonestar MTN first of its kind to conduct such a competition for Momo users and is one of Liberia’s leading network coverage providing internet services to thousands of individuals across Liberia and beyond. The incredible event was held recently at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.