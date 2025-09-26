Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA–Liberian President, Joseph Nyuma Boakai was unequivocal in outlining the country’s position on the conflict between the State of Israel and Palestine, reiterating Liberia’s call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Addressing the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday, he stressed Liberia’s interest in a two-state solution as the only recipe for ending the conflict. Over 65 thousands Palestinians lives are lost since the conflict began two years ago following Hamas’ gruesome attack on Israel.

While it is true that Liberia, as a sovereign independent nation has the right to speak and take position on biting global issues, many are concerned about the after-effect of the pronouncement.

The United States of America does not take kindly when its allies’ posture on issues of vital interest appear wobbling and contravening to its strategic interest.

At the level of the United Nations, Liberia is one of many countries US counts on to safeguard its interest amid arising global jostling for dominance.

The call, according to experts and diplomats, contradicts the position of the United States of America, which Liberia’s regards as its greatest ally – a country that made significant contributions to Liberia’s political governance and socio-economic revitalization.

Liberia and America enjoy strategic bilateral ties that span many decades, as far back as its founding.

Before President Boakai’s address, United States President Donald Trump debunked the two-state call as the ultimate solution to the conflict, and lashed out at countries that are pioneering the idea.

In a defiant address to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump rejected moves by several nations to recognise a Palestinian state, warning such a step would embolden Hamas.

Trump declared that recognition of Palestinian statehood amounted to “a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire”.

He pressed for unity in messaging: “Instead of giving in to Hamas’ ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now, just release the hostages.”

The President urged the immediate cessation of violence in Gaza.

“We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to stop it. … We have to negotiate immediately. Have to negotiate peace. We got to get the hostages back,” Trump told world leaders.

His remarks followed announcements by European nations at a UNGA summit of their decision to extend recognition to Palestine, a symbolic but politically weighty move that has deepened Israel’s diplomatic isolation.

President Boakai on other issues

Besides drawing focus on Israel-Palestine conflict, the President addressed himself to other global issues.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflicts, President Boakai reaffirmed Liberia’s support for dialogue and peaceful resolution. He endorsed mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war and reiterated support for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Rising from the ruins of civil war, Liberia knows all too well the human cost of conflict and the importance of peace,” he said, noting his country’s three peaceful transitions of power since 2003.

On climate change, President Boakai noted that it is already devastating lives in his country, with rising seas and extreme weather threatening communities and food security.

“We urge urgent implementation of the Paris Agreement, full capitalization of the Loss and Damage Fund, and greater global investment in adaptation and mitigation,” Boakai told the Assembly. “Above all, we call for Climate Justice-those who contribute the least to this crisis should not be forced to suffer the most.”

The Liberian President criticized an “outdated and unjust” international financial system, calling for urgent reforms that would ease debt burdens on developing nations and enable fairer financing for sustainable development.

President Boakai called for renewed global commitment to multilateralism, climate justice, and reforms of the international financial and security systems, as he addressed world leaders Tuesday at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Addressing the world body under the theme, “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development, and Human Rights,” President Boakai said the credibility of the UN depends on unity and cooperation at a time when the world faces unprecedented crises, including wars, terrorism, climate change, and widening inequalities.

“Reversal of multilateralism is not an option for a just and peaceful world,” Boakai declared. “The credibility of the United Nations depends on our ability to act together in the service of humanity, rather than apart in the pursuit of narrow interests.”

President Boakai highlighted Liberia’s election to a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2026–2027-the country’s first full tenure since signing the UN Charter 80 years ago. He stressed that Liberia’s seat “belongs to Africa,” pledging to push for fairer continental representation and to share Liberia’s lessons in peacebuilding and democratic transition.

At home, Boakai outlined his government’s ARREST Agenda-focusing on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation/Health, and Tourism/Technology. He said the plan aligns with Liberia’s Vision 2030 of becoming a lower-middle-income country.

President Boakai also reaffirmed his government’s anti-corruption drive and commitment to national reconciliation, including his renewed call for international support to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court.

The Liberian leader noted that the UN must adapt to remain relevant. He endorsed the Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact, while stressing that “using outdated 1945 solutions to tackle 2025 challenges is neither reasonable nor realistic.”

President Boakai among other things, pledged Liberia’s role as “a bridge to peace, a development partner, and a defender of human rights.”

“Over the next 80 years, we will continue to honor the promise of 1945 by renewing our commitment to a world where peace is just, development is inclusive, and dignity is universal,” he said.