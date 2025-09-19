By Jamesetta D. Williams

MONROVIA-Judging from all accounts, it appears that there is no let off for suspended Deputy Youths and Sport Minister, J. Bryant McGill, as pressure continues to mount for his arrest in relation to the rape allegation levelled against him.

A day after the Liberia National Police called for patience as it conducts methodical investigation to establish facts and evidence concerning the alleged raping of the 14-yr-old girl, a group of women’s rights activists took to the streets Wednesday, calling for the immediate arrest of Deputy Minister of Youth Development, Bryant McGill.

Mr. McGill who is suspended by President Joseph Boakai stands accused for raping a 14-year-old girl on August 30, 2025.

The protest, led by women’s rights campaigner Madam VickJune Wutoh, drew a predominantly young crowd carrying placards demanding justice.

The demonstrators warned that no one, regardless of position, is above the law.

According to protesters, Minister McGill has not yet been arrested despite the severity of the allegations.

Chapter 14 of the Liberian Penal Code classifies rape of a minor as a first-degree felony, punishable by life imprisonment.

The law also requires pre-trial detention for such offenses, treating them as capital crimes for bail purposes.

On September 17, 2025, Inspector General of Police IG. Gregory Coleman held a press briefing acknowledging that the victim’s case had been tampered with.

He asked the public to exercise patience as the investigation continues and revealed that the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia would assist in conducting DNA testing to support the investigation.

Madam Wutoh told journalists that the accused has allegedly sent her threatening messages via social media, warning her to abandon the advocacy.

She stressed that if the LNP fails to arrest Minister McGill by Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the women plan to conduct a “citizens’ arrest” to ensure the suspect is handed over to authorities.

Responding to the protest, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Crime Services, Johnny Dean, urged calm and reassured the public that the investigation would continue. He emphasized that once DNA results, CCTV footage, and phone records indicate probable cause, the LNP would take immediate and transparent action.

The case has sparked public outrage and debate over impunity, legal accountability, and the treatment of high-ranking officials accused of sexual crimes against minors in Liberia.