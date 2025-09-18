YEKEPA-Chief Financial Officer of ArcelorMittal Liberia, Conor O’Brien, has challenged newly enrolled students at the African Bible College University (ABCU) to embrace their new environment wholeheartedly and treat their academic journey as a priority for their personal and national future.

Addressing a matriculation ceremony that welcomed 34 new students, O’Brien reminded both new and returning students that their purpose at university is to learn, to grow, and to prepare for a life of service. “Being at university means stepping into a space of growth and responsibility. It means that you are no longer just beneficiaries of your parents’ dreams, but custodians of your own future,” he said.

O’Brien stressed that university life comes with freedom, but warned that freedom without discipline leads to destruction. He cautioned against the lure of drugs and alcohol, which he described as scourges that continue to destroy the lives and futures of too many young Liberians. “Do not let temporary pleasures rob you of permanent progress,” he urged.

In his remarks, O’Brien also linked the students’ academic pursuit to wider economic opportunities being created by ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Phase II Expansion. He explained that the company’s unprecedented investment is not only about increasing production but also about creating pathways for Liberians. “We are building railways, expanding our port facilities, and most importantly, opening pathways for employment and skills development for young people like you. The knowledge you gain here at the African Bible College University positions you to seize those opportunities,” he said.

Reflecting on the evolving relationship between ArcelorMittal Liberia and ABCU, O’Brien expressed optimism about future collaboration. He pointed to the partnership recently established between the university and the company’s Training Academy as a good example of what is to come. He noted that there are many other areas for cooperation that can help prepare students for leadership, expand training initiatives, and build bridges between the classroom and the workplace.

“As ArcelorMittal invests in infrastructure and industry, we want to walk together with institutions such as African Bible College University to ensure that Liberia’s young people are ready to lead in every field — whether in business, governance, ministry, or community development,” O’Brien said.

Turning directly to the newly matriculated students, he emphasized that their journey had just begun. “See every lecture, every assignment, every challenge as a step toward enlightenment. Know that your education is not just for you alone, but for the transformation of your family, your community, and your country,” he told them. Concluding, he added, “Liberia needs men and women who are wise, disciplined, and compassionate, and my challenge to you is to be among them.”