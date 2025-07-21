Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA–Loyalists of the Liberian government are in rather mindboggling seesaw attack over the essence and outcome of last Thursday, July 17 “Enough Is Enough” Protest staged against rising discontent, economic hardships, faltering respect for the rule of law and unrestrained corruption in government.

Senator Amara Konneh’s blitz a day after the Protest on his Facebook page that somehow sought to deflate highly held perception about the ineffectiveness and low turnout of the Protest has been met with furry from Deputy Information Minister for Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Sando.

In a straightforward reflection on the pros and cons of the Protest, Senator Konneh said the government needed to focus on the important issues affecting the country rather than be consumed with the argument of low crowd or the essence of the protest.

Debate about the success of the protest – that it was CDC programmed – is far more saturating than the message contained in Petition Statement read openly but not presented to the government as required in most cases.

But whether low crowd or not, Senator Konneh reminded Liberians, mainly the government, about the essence of truth which he emphasized has watched “self-deception since the 1980s.”

“It doesn’t protest or make noise, he said in figurative form to refer to how reality or truth stares even when it is sidestepped.

“Those who oppose us often reveal truths that supporters might miss. We lie to protect ourselves, but we usually speak honestly when we disagree,” Senator Konneh, who is noted for shaming politics and political loyalty in favor of national interest, stated.

He further stressed that “Yesterday may not have been a good day for the protesters, according to regime supporters, but I hope our government hears their complaints.”

According to the Senator of Gbarpolu County, though “silent majority” didn’t feel the need to protest, maybe because of its leaders, there’s strong likelihood that they protest at the polls in 2029 “if they don’t see the government making a difference in their lives.”

They say, “We can ignore reality, but we cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality,” he said quoting a famous parable.

He reminded the government that macroeconomics was stable before the 2023 elections, adding “While we are making steady progress now, times are still tough for families.”

Senator Konneh hailed by the Unity Party for his brilliance in the UP War Room which they believed polished their way to victory in 2023, also reminded the government “to trust those who only say good things about you or a situation.”

But not sooner than later Senator Konneh dropped his bomb came a scathing rebuttal from Deputy Information Minister for Public Affairs, Daniel Sando, saying the Senator statements are riddled with contradictions and deceptive rhetoric.

Sando who is notorious for unbraidded responses to government critics, said the Senator’s attempt to downplay the steady progress being accomplished by the government on many fronts while simultaneously warning of a “silent majority’s” potential backlash in 2029 is a thinly veiled political ploy.”

He believes the Senator statement seeks to absolve “your own faction of accountability to the people while shifting the blame on the government as usual.”

He further stated that Konneh’s “Pretense of Selective Truth-Telling is annoying.”

“You claim that “those who oppose us often reveal truths that supporters might miss,” Sando hit back.

He also quipped that the Senator was engaged in the very deception he condemned, asking “I wonder where your reverence for the truth was when the CDC was in power?”

Sando took strong exception to Konneh’s statement that Liberia had “stable macroeconomics before the 2023 elections.”

“Ignoring the excesses of the erstwhile CDC regime that plunged the economy into the toilet, is a gross distortion,” he argued.

“The economic stagnation, corruption, and mismanagement of state resources by the Weah administration are well-documented and should not be ignored” he vented out.

Continuing his ferocious response to the Senator Konneh, Sando, a mouthpiece of government, accused him (Senator Konneh) of pretense, adding “by suggesting that the previous era was some golden age is an insult to the Liberian people who suffered under the failed policies of the KAKISTOCRATIC CDC regime.”

He thanked the joint security forces for what he called “being more professional compared to two years ago.”

Sando argued that the level of professionalism security officers demonstrated in the wake of “broad day provocation from the protesters is a major boost to the democratic credentials of the Boakai-led government.”

According to him, there were no genuine reasons for a public protest against the government.

He however admitted that “everything is not rosy, but you will agree with me that the government has made steady progress in key governance areas compared to its immediate predecessor.”

In what seems to a personal attack, he told the Senator that the protest became a failure because, ‘unlike you, our people know and understand that the motives of the organizers are self-seeking and political.”

Former Assistant Information Minister Matthew Nyanplu did not hold back his sentiments on Sando’s scathing rebuttal to Senator Konneh’s seemingly fair reflection.

Nyanplu mocked his former workmate for an alleged AI aided wordy statement of reaction to the Senator.

