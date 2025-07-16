Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Liberia National Police (LNP) has shifted its training gear, practicing different tactical drills, ahead of tomorrow’s protest being planned by the “Enough is Enough Movement” under the banner of Trust and Solidarity for a New Day (STAND) headed by political activist, Mulbah K. Morlu.

The training, according to security experts, signals the readiness of the men in the the blue to counter any would-be threats that may arise from the widely publicised protest.

Liberians remain uncertain what the day might bring especially with a much-publicized protest expected to take place in Monrovia and its environs beginning tomorrow.

However, Liberian security forces are said to be mobilizing ahead of the Protest.

It is gathered that the Joint Security forces including the Liberia National Police, Immigration, LDEA, and other agencies, have stepped up their preparations ahead of the planned July 17 protest.

The preparations include tactical training drills aimed at physically and mentally preparing to maintain order, ensuring their equipment that include, tear gas, water cannons, batons, and firearms are all ready for deployment.

Early yesterday morning, a group of police officers were seen dancing at the Liberia National Police Headquarters shouting, “John 11:35 Jesus Wept,” leaving citizens to wonder on the meaning of the :Jesus Wept” slogan.

The joint security forces say they are ready and in high gear to counter any violent act that would be displayed or orchestrated by any protester or group of protesters while promising to provide protection for them.

STAND has proffered several reasons for its July 17 protest which according to organizers of the protest include, account for the masses’ money, delayed in assets declaration, President Boakai’s private flying, police brutality, high prices of goods and services, drugs rise, and corruption in the land.

At the same time, voices from the market agree that living conditions are harsh, but there are differing opinions about the protest. Some embraced the planned protest, while others condemned it saying those heading the group are not the right messengers considering their past leadership’s missteps.

Recent interviews conducted showed that while people support different political parties and ideologies, everyone agreed that Liberia is not improving in terms of governance something they say is crucial to transforming living conditions from deplorable to decent.

For some, there is no need to protest, as protests have never yielded good results especially when it comes to governments taking petitions or concerns seriously. For others, protest is the only way to keep the government’s feet to the fire and compel it to re-examine its campaign manifesto and compare it to the policies it has put in place to deliver on those same campaign promises.

“Protest is the only language governments in Liberia listen to. They lie to us when they are seeking power, but the moment they get it, they forget to even care about whether they made promises during the campaign period that made people vote them into power,” one marketer told this paper.

Recently, the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia National Police (LNP) officially granted conditional approval for the much-anticipated July 17 protest organized by the civil society group STAND (Solidarity of Trust for a New Day), in what is shaping up to be the largest public demonstration since President Joseph Nyuma Boakai assumed office in January 2024.

The decision followed a crucial meeting held Friday, July 11, between Justice Ministry officials and leaders of STAND, including representatives of the “We the People Movement,” civil society coalitions, and the Youth League of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

The dialogue, convened in the Ministry’s Conference Room, was aimed at coordinating security arrangements and affirming a shared commitment to peaceful civic engagement.

Inspector General of Police Col. Gregory Coleman, who attended the meeting, emphasized the government’s recognition of the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression. However, he issued a firm caution against lawlessness.

“We recognize the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression,” Coleman said. “However, we urge STAND and its supporters to conduct themselves responsibly. Any acts of violence, provocation, or public disorder will not be tolerated.”

The Ministry of Justice, through its press and public affairs bureau, reaffirmed that the government is prepared to facilitate lawful demonstrations while protecting public order. “Democratic freedoms will be upheld, but the safety of all citizens remains paramount,” the Ministry stated in a release signed by Jutonu Y. Kollie, Director of Press and Public Affairs.

STAND’s leadership responded affirmatively, assuring full compliance with the terms of the protest permit to be issued. Organizers pledged to coordinate with security forces, respect designated protest zones, and maintain nonviolent discipline throughout the three-day action.

“Our goal is not to provoke chaos,” a STAND spokesperson said. “We seek to awaken national conscience and demand accountability from a government that has failed to deliver on its promises.”

The protest, set for July 15–17, is the culmination of months of civic mobilization by STAND and its partners, driven by public dissatisfaction with governance, alleged judicial abuses, and economic hardship under the Boakai-led Unity Party government.

On April 21, STAND declared July 17 as “The Day of the People,” and released a ten-point resolution demanding sweeping reforms. These include the restoration of constitutional tenure protections, prosecution of corrupt officials, reform of the healthcare system, compensation for evicted communities, and a national referendum to reduce presidential and legislative term limits.

In what many see as a blistering indictment of the administration, STAND Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu accused the government of fostering a “culture of impunity,” using courts to grab land from citizens, and intimidating political opponents.

“This is a nationwide awakening,” Morlu told supporters during a rally in Stockton Creek last month. “On July 17, we will stand united as a people whose patience has run out.”

Adding fuel to the political firestorm, the CDC’s Youth League formally endorsed the July 17 protest, with its Chairman Emmanuel M. Johnson describing the Boakai administration as “a creeping dictatorship.”

“Corruption has become the new order,” Johnson said during a mass rally in West Point on July 11. “We will not inherit a broken nation without resistance.”

The Youth League, once part of the ruling establishment, is now a key player in the protest machinery, joining forces with their former Chairman Morlu, who now leads STAND.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.