LACC SEEKS LIS SUPPORT TO STOP SEVERAL OFFICIALS FROM LEAVING THE COUNTRY

MONROVIA-The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) is attempting to stamp its authority and leverage its ability to ensure that current and former officials of government under corruption investigation don’t leave the country.

LACC is reportedly concluding plethora of investigations of alleged corruption involving several Liberian government officials in the current and former governments.

However, in an apparent move not to jeopardise and render the current investigative processes inconsequential and immaterial, LACC has communicated to authorities of the Liberia Immigrarion Service (LIS), requesting its service and advice as to how the concerned officials can be stopped from leaving the bailiwick of Liberia.

According to the communication read on SpoonTalk, those LACC believes, as per the ongoing investigation and evidence in its possession, should not leave the country include suspended Liberia Telecommunications Authority Acting Chairman, Abdullah Kamara, former LTA Board Chairperson Edwina Zarkpah, former Commissioner Zotawon Titus, former Commissioner, Israel Akinsanya and suspended officials of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation, Resettlement and Commission (LRRRC).

But why the LACC with prosecutorial powers, as per its the amended Act and and the fact that it has in its employ criminal and civil lawyers, would seek LIS support and advice on barring the concerned officials from leaving the country is begging answers.

It has been argued that the LACC is making a fundamental error by seeking LIS advice on matter that is purely legal – that it could use its powers through the courts to execute the mandate.

The Constitution of Liberia guarantees freedom of movement both domestically and internationally, ensuring that every Liberian citizen lawfully within the country has the right to move freely throughout the country, reside in any part of it, subject to certain restrictions. They reserve the right to enter and leave the country any time.

“No one supposed to stop any citizen from leaving the country except through the courts,” one of Spoon Talk Panelists argued, saying that doing so would be an abrogation of the Constitution.

To do that, LACC will have to seek a writ of ne exeat republica, a court order that prevents an individual from leaving a specific jurisdiction, typically a state or country, panelists stated.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.