MONROVIA-Liberia, with a huge natural endowments, is taking what is seen as ‘a giant step’ by seeking the support of the United States for the conduct of a geological survey of Liberia’s mineral resources.

President Joseph Boakai, during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at White House, in a bold manner, made the request, using Liberia’s longstanding relations with the US as reliance for his plea.

“Liberia is a longtime friend of the United States, “We believe in your policy of making America great again, and we go a long way with you in your diplomacy that promotes economic development and commercial friendship,” the President told his US counterpart.

The Liberian leader extolled the Trump administration’s renewed focus on Africa and urged U.S. support for a geological survey of Liberia’s mineral resources.

“One of the things we ask, as good friends for a long time, is the opportunity to do a survey of our minerals,” President Boakai said adding, “We’d like to see that happen.

Liberia’s vast mineral resources have long been underexploited. But the country’s natural wealth is increasingly attracting international attention, particularly amid heightened competition between the United States and China for influence across Africa.

China has steadily deepened its footprint in West Africa under its Belt and Road Initiative, investing in infrastructure and extractive industries. In contrast, the U.S. under Trump’s “Trade Over Aid” policy has shifted focus to forging economic partnerships rooted in mutual commercial benefit.

According to the World Bank, Liberia’s economy grew by 4.8% in 2024, with the industrial sector expanding by 6%, driven largely by iron ore and gold mining. Rising exports of these commodities helped reduce the country’s trade and current account deficits. The Bank projects GDP growth could reach 6.2% by 2025, fueled primarily by increased mining output.

Despite the strong performance, the Bank warns against overreliance on extractives and emphasizes the need for economic diversification. It calls for investments in infrastructure, governance, and human capital to promote inclusive, sustainable development.

For now, however, mining remains central to Liberia’s growth strategy-and whoever controls the geological data effectively controls the direction of its extractive future.

While Boakai focused on economic cooperation, Trump used the luncheon to promote broader U.S. policy goals, including controversial immigration initiatives. In his remarks, the president proposed expanding “safe third country” agreements, which would designate countries like Liberia, Mauritania, Senegal and Guinea-Bissau as destinations for deported or returned migrants from the United States.

“Immigration will also be on the agenda,” Trump said. “Liberia, Mauritania, Senegal all very vibrant places with very valuable land, great minerals, great oil deposits, and wonderful people.”

Trump also emphasized his administration’s shift from development aid to commercial engagement. “We’re shifting from aid-or AID, as we sometimes call it-right to trade,” he said. “Trade seems to be a foundation I’ve been able to settle a lot of these disputes on.”

The White House event followed the U.S.-Africa Business Summit held in June, which reportedly generated US$2.5 billion in new economic agreements for American firms. Trump highlighted his administration’s recent diplomatic victories, including a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and ongoing peace-building efforts in Sudan and Libya.

Trump urged African countries to increase defense spending and invest in U.S.-made equipment, which he described as “the best in the world.”

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.