Liberian News: Liberia National Police Suspends Officers Following Investigation into Police Impropriety

Monrovia-The Liberia National Police (LNP) has concluded its investigation into the unlawful entry and opening of a gray Nissan Jeep without a license plate, parked under the canopy of the Representative’s Wing of the Capitol Building on the morning of Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The investigation, conducted by the Professional Standards Division (PSD), has determined the following:

• Chief Inspector of Police Frank P. Banda (ID# 5396) has been suspended without pay for a period of two months for unlawfully entering the vehicle.

• Sergeant Sam C.F. Karbah (ID# 4248) has been suspended without pay for a period of one month for unlawfully opening the vehicle.

The PSD investigation primarily considered the allegations of police impropriety raised by Honorable Yekeh Y. Kolubah, who reported the loss of cash amounting to US$25,000.00 (Twenty-Five Thousand United States Dollars), 2,000,000.00 LRD (Two Million Liberian Dollars), and other valuable items, including one computer, one iPhone, and jewelry valued at US$2,500.00 (Two-Thousand Five Hundred United States dollars). The PSD has recommended the following further actions:

1. Should any link be established between the officers involved and the alleged commission of the reported crime, the officers should be referred to the Crimes Services Division for a thorough investigation.

2. Invite Jack Traore, identified as the individual who drilled the right-side (driver’s door) of the vehicle, for questioning.

3. Conduct an in-depth investigation involving individuals seen in the video footage related to the incident, to ascertain any connection to the missing items.

The Liberia National Police remains committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and professional integrity in all its operations. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we continue to address these serious matters with due diligence.