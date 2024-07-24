400 Youth Of Nimba Benefit From ArcelorMittal Empowerment Scheme

Liberia-ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has launched a new initiative aimed at providing low-skill job opportunities for residents in communities impacted by its operations.

The company has recruited 400 young people from six chiefdoms—Zahn, Yarmein, Sehyi, Bain, Leewhapea, and Meinpiamah—to participate in a one-month employment program.

The recruits are divided into two groups: 200 individuals will focus on roadside brushing, while the other 200 will be engaged in cleaning the railways.

Both initiatives offer practical employment opportunities with a daily wage of $5 per person.

This program is part of AML’s broader strategy to contribute to the socio-economic development of young people living in towns and villages surrounding its mining areas, thereby enhancing the livelihoods of local residents.

The recruitment process is managed by community leaders, who are responsible for selecting candidates from their respective areas.

AML has streamlined the payment process to ensure wages are distributed efficiently and accurately, based on recruitment lists approved by these local leaders.

The project is set to run for one month, during which participants will undertake tasks essential to maintaining the cleanliness and safety of both the railways and surrounding roadways.

According to AML officials, this program not only aims to improve the local environment but also provides valuable job experience and income to young people in the impacted communities.

Job creation for youth in the host communities has been a contentious issue that has often led to agitations against AML.

Elder members of the 12 mining towns and villages echoed this concern when a team of reporters visited Nimba County in June to engage stakeholders in AML-affected communities, seeking to understand their issues with ArcelorMittal Liberia, days after a protest that had shut the company down for nearly two weeks.

AML asserts that this initiative reflects its commitment to economic empowerment and community development.

By involving local leaders in the recruitment process, the program ensures that employment opportunities are equitably distributed and tailored to the needs of the communities.

Additionally, the focus on low-skill jobs aligns with AML’s goal of supporting the most vulnerable members of these communities.

The economic impact of this program extends beyond immediate employment opportunities.

It is expected to foster a sense of pride and ownership among participants and contribute to the overall well-being of the local communities.

By providing meaningful work and income, AML is helping to alleviate some of the economic pressures faced by residents in these areas.

AML believes this economic empowerment program is part of a broader set of initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for people in its host communities.

The company is committed to continuing its efforts to create more opportunities for local residents and address socio-economic challenges in the areas where it operates.

Meanwhile, many beneficiaries have praised AML for the initiative and have urged the company to continue such community development efforts.

They believe this will help build strong partnerships with local stakeholders and ensure that AML’s projects align with the needs and aspirations of the communities it serves.