FINANCE MINISTER STEPS DOWN

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-Sources at the Ministry of Finance told New Republic Monday that  the Minister of Finance, Development and Planning, Mr.  Boima  S.  Kamara has stepped down due to health reasons.

“Yes, he has stepped down.  But  I can not be the one to say it. His health condition has not been permitting him to  work actively,” one source close to him said.

Another source said, “I saw him yesterday, but did not say anything.  But some people I spoke with said, he has resigned and informed the president.

With his resignation, it is not known who will replace him.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

