By: Perry B. Zordyu & Jamesetta D. Williams

The Liberia National Police has launched an investigation into an incident which occurred late Monday evening at the headquarters of the Unity Party, up Broad Street, Central Monrovia, leaving three persons dead with 25 sustaining serious injuries.

According to the Liberia National Police, the incident took place at about 10 PM, late Monday evening, November 20, 2023. The incident according to LNP, took away three lives two of who are males and a female.

As confirmed by medical doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, police investigation established that the cause of the incident is due to a vehicle operator who ran into some supporters of the Unity Party who were celebrating victory at their headquarters.

Police Spokesperson, Moses Carter told a news conference Tuesday that the operator, suspect Lawrence K. Williams, a resident of Duport Road, the Flower-Pot Community has been arrested and is undergoing investigation at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police.

Spokesperson Carter maintained that of the total injuries of 25 persons, three are confirmed dead, while 22 persons (6 females and 19 males) are undergoing treatment at both the John F. Kennedy Medical Center and the Mawah Clinic respectively.

Speaking to journalists following the incident, he assured the public that the investigation would reach a logical conclusion where justice will be served.

At the same time, the leadership of the Joint Security has extended its deepest sympathy to the bereaved families as well as the Unity Party for the unfortunate loss of lives but reiterates a successful and robust investigation.

At the same time, authorities of the JFK Medical Center in Sinkor said they received 20 persons, two of which have died and three others critically injured and one person transferred to the intensive care unit. Injuries suffered by victims including severe trauma such as bone fractures, skull fractures, brain damage, lung/chest trauma, and lacerations.

The victims were part of a much larger crowd that had gathered at the party headquarters on Monday evening to celebrate the final announcement of elections results by the National Elections Commission (NEC) in favor of the Party and its presidential ticket, Joseph N. Boakai and Jeremiah K. Koung.

Some of the wounded were reportedly taken to West Point clinic; others to Marwah Clinic, John F. Kennedy Medical Center and other medical centers for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, as the crowd were singing and dancing in the street in front of UP headquarters, the vehicle, identified as a silver/gray Hyundai, approached with headlights on. A private security officer at the scene told journalists that he signaled the vehicle to slow down, which it did and the driver turned off the headlights. Suddenly, the security officer said, the driver put the headlights back on and rammed through the crowd with heavy speed, down the hill toward Randall Street, but stopped near the B.W. Harris Episcopal School.

When the driver saw that people were coming toward the vehicle, the driver pulled off again with speed. The perpetrator stopped the vehicle at the corner of Broad and Randall Streets, where the vehicle was set ablaze and the driver absconded on a motorbike that was waiting for him there.

At first, people felt that the incident was a result of brake failure. However, when they saw that the vehicle stopped midway down the hill, near the B.W. Harris school, and then took off again and stopped on Randall Street, it became apparent to eyewitnesses that the incident may well have been premeditated.

President Weah in his concession speech called for reconciliation. However, just hours after his opponent, Joseph N. Boakai, was announced by the NEC as winner of the election and President-Elect, more than a dozen innocent Liberians have been killed at the in front of the UP headquarters.

Up to the publication of this story, there has been no official statement by law enforcement or by any other government authority. According to Unity Party officials, police officers on the scene told them they are treating the incident as an accident, contrary to concerns by UP officials that the incident has the prospects of a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, Spoon Communications Network reported early Tuesday morning that a suspect has been apprehended — albeit not by police. The suspect, identified as Lawrence K. Williams, 31, allegedly drove the vehicle through the crowd celebrating at the Unity Party headquarters on Broad Street on Monday, Nov 21, 2023.