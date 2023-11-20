

In a historic moment for Liberia’s democracy, Liberia’s President George M. Weah has set another record this time, being the first incumbent Head of State in Liberia to concede defeat to an opposition political leader.

Many including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and other foreign heads of state have described the Liberian leader’s move as defying stereotype on peaceful transition in West Africa.

President George Weah conceded defeat with a call for unity and patriotism In a televised address Friday night, President George Weah displayed remarkable statesmanship as he gracefully conceded the run-off election to opposition leader Joseph N. Boakai.

The concession came following the announcement of preliminary results indicating Ambassador Boakai’s lead. President Weah began his address by expressing gratitude for the democratic process that defines Liberia.

“I stand before you tonight with a grateful heart, but with the utmost respect for the democratic process that has defined our nation,” he stated. He acknowledged the lead held by Ambassador Boakai, emphasizing the importance of unity and the need to find common ground in a country marked by deep divisions.

“The Liberian people have spoken, and we have heard their voice,” President Weah declared. He stressed the significance of the democratic principles upheld during the elections, praising the people for their commitment to a peaceful and orderly exercise of their constitutional right to vote.

Addressing members of his coalition, Weah urged acceptance of the election results, recognizing the hard work and support that formed the backbone of their campaign. Despite not emerging victorious, he encouraged his supporters to resume their daily activities and join him at the party headquarters to reflect on their journey and plan for a political comeback in 2029.

“Tonight, the CDC has lost the election, but Liberia has won. This is a time for graciousness in defeat, a time to place our country above party, and patriotism above personal interest,”

President Weah proclaimed. He reassured the nation that he would continue working for the good of Liberia until the handover of power.

As Liberia stands at the threshold of a new political era, President-elect Joseph N. Boakai’s victory is marked not only by the transition of power but also by the display of unity and sportsmanship in the face of political differences.

The concession speech delivered by President Weah adds a chapter to Liberia’s democratic history, showcasing the resilience of democratic values in the pursuit of a brighter future for the nation.