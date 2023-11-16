

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Liberia still remains quite following a heavily contested presidential runoff elections where incumbent President George Manneh Weah, of the CDC and former Vice President, Joseph Nyuma Boakai challenged head-to-head following the first round on October 10, 2023, general elections, in which both candidates along with 18 other presidential candidates failed to reach the constitutional 50+1 percent votes cast to secure the presidency.

The consolidated results announced puts bog valid and invalid votes at 386,076 amounting to 15.62%. Announcing the results, Madam Davidette Browne Lansanah said Joseph N. Boakai of the opposition Unity Party accumulated the total of 193,041 constituting 50.71% while incumbent George M. Weah collected 187,615 which constitute 49.29 percent

The former Liberian Vice President who is up for revenge against Mr. Weah who defeated him in the 2017 Presidential run-off Election, is leading with the difference of 5426 votes. Political observers say Weah could make a comeback in today’s provisional results as he still commands more votes in the Southeastern part of the country.

Unlike October 10 polls, voters queued in lines in anticipation of voting their choosing for President and members to the National Assembly as early as 4:00A. M., Tuesday’s runoff turnout was relatively low at many polling precincts across the country.

Initial reports gathered by the TNR in Bong, Bomi, Gand Bassa, River Gee, Maryland, Lofa, Montserrado, Margibi and scores of other counties speak of a very low turnout of electorates during the presidential run. Like several other counties, the environment at many precincts in Gboata, Bong County, showed less than two dozen of electorates.

Similar situation was witnessed at a precinct on the main campus of the Cuttington University campus in Bong County.

Many believe that during the October 10, 2023, elections,legislative candidates trucked the electorate to different parts of the country, and because voters are only allowed to vote where they registered, those that were trucked doing the previous elections might not have the resources to return to those places they were trucked to.

As the vote counting continues, supporters of the former ruling party have begun celebrating in the streets of Monrovia incontravention of the election law of the country. Yesterday upon announcing preliminary results of the presidential runoff by the electoral body, thousands of supporters of Ambassador Boakaistormed various streets in Monrovia and its environs in jubilant mood as they sang political slogans and battle cries for their candidate.