

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) National Campaign Chairman, Lenn Eugene Nagbe says Unity Party (UP) has been provoking the CDC and those provocations have led to the death of some CDicians.

He recounted the violence against the CDC that resulted to the deaths of their partisans in Lofa, Nimba and other parts of the country.

But with all the provocations, Eugene called on supporters to ensure a peaceful run-off election and avoid violence.

Mr. Nagbe said it is vital for those partisans and supporters of the CDC to keep maintaining the peace and stability of the country.

He made the statement at press conference Sunday at the close of the party’s campaign at its headquarters in Congo Town. Mr. Nagbe pleaded with the Government of Liberia through the Security sector to protect the peace of the country.

He specifically called on Members of the Economic Community West African States (ECOWAS), European Union, America and all other partners of Liberia to ensure the peace which they helped to restore years ago.

Sidetracking from the peace message he, Mr. Nagbe lashed at former Minister of Finance, Development and Planning Minister, during the regime of madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Amara Konneh.

He called on the former Minister to account for some missing US$13 Million health fund when he was minister.

Mr. Nagbe furthered that they have information on the poor performance of Mr. Konneh at the World Bank. Due to his poor performance at the bank, he was asked to resign.

Therefore, he is not competent to speak on such issue. In addition to that, the CDC will not dignify his assertion against President George M. Weah on his economic decision.

According to him, president Weah’s economic policy has been monitored and evaluated by reputable international organization in the United States.

He told Liberians that the second term of President Weah’s administration will only give positions to competent people.

Mr. Nagbe said the CDC-led government will have an inclusive government, if elected (which he expressed confidence of winning); but with people of high degree of competence.



