

With just five days to the Presidential Run-off Election, President George M. Weah has begun engaging several communities ahead of the November 14, 2023 run-off election.

As Liberians poised for the run-off election this Tuesday, Nov. 14, President Weah and his main challenger, opposition leader Joseph N. Boakai are doing everything in their powers to secure the presidency of the country after failing to reach the required 50% plus one vote to be declared winner of the election.

With just a few more days to go, President Weah is leaving no stone unturned as he moves from one community to another with a one-on-one campaign engagement with residents. The President was seen moving from one community to the other as he spoke with citizens in those places to woo votes for his reelection.

At some points, the President disembarked his vehicle and had a chat with citizens while at other places, he stopped and greetedcitizens reminding them of his number on the ballot box.

At his first stop in the Du-Port Road market, President Weah said he had gone to the marketers to ask for their support ahead of the race for the presidency. Weah encouraged the marketers to vote for him to enable him to continue with his development agenda for the country.

The Liberian leader pleaded with the citizens not to allow anyone to fool them as he was the best option for the Liberian presidency.

Communities visited yesterday include Du-Port Road Market, Du-Port Road Waterside, Shara Community, Sour Clinic, FDA Community Market, among others.

President Weah ended his campaign activities yesterday at the CDC’s Headquarters in Congo Town where he participated in an event organized by the Consortium of Grassroot Churches in collaboration with the National Pastoral Network for Peace.

In keeping with the National Elections Commission (NEC) guidelines, campaign activities end Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 and as such, both parties are doing all in their powers to take on the presidency of Liberia.

Tuesday’s election will either extend President Weah’s mandate to another six years or give opposition UP of former Vice President, Joseph N. Boakia a change to the presidency.