Despite the political season which has slowed down most of government’s activities in the country, Liberia continues to make tremendous progress under the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Government with the latest scorecard released by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) ranking Liberia high in several areas.

According to the latest MCC Scorecard, Liberia improved and or passed in several areas of concentration including control of corruption, democratic rights, Fiscal policy, economic freedom and inflation among others.

In Fiscal Policy, Liberia scored 51 percent, in Inflation the country improved with 76, in Trade Policy Liberia moves upfront with the total score of 63, while, in freedom of Information the country scored the highest with 93 and falls behind in government effective with the score of 30.

In corruption control, Liberia scores 59 percent, in Regulatory Quality, Liberia emerged with 46, in political rights the country scores 27, rule of law Liberia scores 59 and in Civil Liberties the country moves up to 33.

Liberia under the CDC Government scores 84 percent in Gender in the Economy, 78 percent in Land Rights and Access; 62 in Health Expenditure and drops to 24 in Education. The country also scores zero in Natural Resources Protection.

On Access to Credit, Liberia moves in 73, Employment Opportunity Liberia scores the highest with 100 and the country scores 54 percent in Immunization rates.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) was created by the U.S. Congress in January 2004 with strong bipartisan support, MCC partners with the world’s poorest countries that are committed to just and democratic governance, economic freedom and investing in their populations.

Investing in well-governed countries is the most effective use of development dollars and incentivizes reform even before a country is selected to partner with MCC. MCC provides time-limited grants promoting economic growth, reducing poverty, and strengthening institutions.

These investments in core infrastructure and policy and institutional reforms are key interventions that are improving the lives of nearly 270 million people across 46 countries and five continents. MCC investments support stability and prosperity in partner countries all while furthering American interests. With cost-effective and transparent projects, a lean staff, and an evidence-based approach, MCC ensures American tax-payer dollars are well spent and go to countries that share our values.

MCC forms partnerships with developing countries who are committed to good governance, economic freedom and investing in their citizens. MCC is a prime example of smart U.S. Government assistance in action, benefiting both developing countries and the American taxpayers through:

Competitive selection: MCC’s Board examines a country’s performance on 20 independent and transparent policy indicators and selects countries based on policy performance.

Country-led solutions: MCC requires selected countries to identify their priorities for achieving sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction. Countries develop their MCC proposals in broad consultation within their society. MCC then works in close partnership to help countries refine programs.

Country-led implementation: When a country is awarded an MCC compact, it sets up a local accountable entity to manage and oversee all aspects of implementation. Monitoring of funds is rigorous, transparent and often managed through independent fiscal agents.

Focus on results: MCC is committed to producing results and ensuring that the American people are getting a good return on their investment. MCC employs technically rigorous, systematic and transparent methods of projecting, tracking and evaluating the impacts of its programs.

MCC grants are designed to complement other U.S. and international development programs, as well as create an enabling environment for private sector investment. There are three primary types of MCC grants:

Compacts-large, five-year grants for selected countries that meet MCC’s eligibility criteria; concurrent compacts for Regional Investments-grants that promote cross-border economic integration, and increase regional trade and collaboration. Morrison O. G. Sayon writes